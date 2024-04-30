Fox Nation premieres 'Surviving a Serial Killer' with Harris Faulkner

17-year-old Lisa McVey's life hung by a thread, seemingly doomed to fall victim to serial killer Bobby Joe Long, until her brutal 26-hour brush with death ended in a miraculous escape from his clutches. Now she has the chance to tell the tale in a new Fox Nation series.

Harris Faulkner hosts the three-part series, "Surviving a Serial Killer," walking subscribers through McVey's 1984 kidnapping, her terrifying hours spent in Long's possession, her eventual escape and the aftermath of it all.

"I'm 17 years old and in the fight for my life," McVey, now 57, said.

The terrifying stretch began when Long grabbed her off her bicycle on her ride home after working a double shift at Krispy Kreme.

He tortured and raped her during those 26 hours. Certain she was going to die, she left trails of evidence to make sure there was proof of what happened – including a lock of hair and fingerprints.

That evidence, combined with her extraordinarily detailed memory, led police to the culprit.

But, at first, no one believed her.

"Police didn't believe her. She'd been in and out of the system [foster care], and the grandmother wasn't fighting for her cause," Faulkner said, discussing the series on "Outnumbered" last week.

McVey had to fight to be heard, to warn others that someone with the potential – and the willingness – to hurt others was still on the loose.

"I need[ed] somebody… who's gonna believe me. I say, ‘You’ve got to find this guy. You got to find him. He's out there. He's going to hurt other girls,'" she said.

Desperate for someone, anyone willing to listen to her story, she continued to push law enforcement until she found the one person willing to listen to her.

"So a couple more times, I go down the police station, still feeling like no one's believing me. They finally summoned Sergeant Larry Pinkerton," she continued.

Pinkerton also appears in the multi-part series, offering his comments on the 40-year-old case that led to the arrest of Long, who was ultimately executed by the state of Florida for his crimes.

"They realized that this guy had killed women before her. She was the only one who survived. He killed two women after her," Faulkner said.

In the final part of the series, Faulkner joins McVey as they patrol the streets of Tampa Bay, Florida, hearing McVey share how her faith and understanding of survival have helped her protect others.

Now a motivational speaker and Sheriff's Deputy based in the Tampa area, her life remains dedicated to justice and making sure victims are heard.

