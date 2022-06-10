Fox Nation special explores shocking abortion crimes in 'See No Evil: The Kermit Gosnell Case'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As Americans await the Supreme Court's decision on whether to overturn Roe v. Wade, abortion has returned to the center of the national political debate.

The Fox Nation special, "See No Evil: The Kermit Gosnell Case," examines one of the most controversial figures of the abortion industry, Dr. Kermit Gosnell.

Gosnell, who began his career roughly 50 years ago at the beginning of the abortion rights movement, was found guilty on three counts of first-degree murder in 2013. He was also found guilty of involuntary manslaughter after a patient who had received an abortion died of a drug overdose.

Gosnell is currently in prison on a life sentence with no possibility of parole for the murders of babies who had survived botched abortions.

The grand jury report detailed its allegations, claiming Gosnell "regularly and illegally delivered live viable babies in the third trimester of pregnancy and then murdered these newborns by severing their spinal cords with scissors."

Gosnell’s clinic was reportedly becoming extremely profitable, but authorities failed to conduct an inspection for over 17 years.

Gosnell’s staff was also reportedly incompetent, with many untrained and unlicensed.

In the Fox Nation special, "See No Evil: The Kermit Gosnell Case," host Bret Baier dives into the details of Gosnell’s practice and trial, while the nation awaits a ruling from the Supreme Court that could reverse or roll back Roe v. Wade. The hour-long documentary includes interviews with former patients of Gosnell.

The draft opinion, which was leaked in early May, signaled the end of the 1973 decision that ruled the U.S. Constitution protects a woman’s right to an abortion.

If reversed, states would be left to decide whether to allow abortions.

