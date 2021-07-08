'Fox & Friends' hosts hit back at Fauci for telling unvaccinated Americans to 'get over it'

The co-hosts of "Fox & Friends" hit back at Dr. Anthony Fauci Thursday for calling Americans' COVID vaccine hesitancy "political" and telling unvaccinated people to "get over it."

In an MSNBC interview Wednesday, the nation's top disease expert expressed frustration with those who continue to refuse the shots that he called highly effective and safe.

"You’ve gotta ask: What is the problem?," he said. "Get over it. Get over this political statement. Just get over it and try and save the lives of yourself and your family."

Brian Kilmeade blasted the doctor's statement as "presumptuous."

"Maybe you had you had the virus already," Kilmeade said. "Maybe you know you have the antibodies. Maybe the fact it's emergency use doesn't make you feel comfortable. Why not give people credit rather than try to berate them into doing something and claiming it's playing politics?"

"To shame people to get a vaccine is not effective," guest co-host Pete Hegseth added.

"Does your doctor talk to you that way?" Ainsley Earhardt asked, calling attention to a "Fox & Friends" interview Tuesday with the father of a 17-year-old diagnosed with heart condition after receiving the vaccine.

"What do you say to that dad, Dr. Fauci?" she asked. "Do you tell him to get over it? His son can't play soccer anymore, and he's a really good athlete."

"I'm not saying don't get your kids vaccinated, that's your choice as a parent. But you have to outweigh you have to know all the facts," she concluded.

The hosts received the coronavirus vaccine before returning to the studio earlier this year.

Hegseth said that while he's fine with leaders asking for people to get vaccinated, the issue remains a personal choice.

"Doctors give you recommendations and information," he said. "I'll make the choice then as a result."

Fox News' Edmund DeMarche contributed to this report.