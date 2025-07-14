FOX Corporation relief campaign raises $6.5 million to aid Texas communities hit by devastating floods

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FOX News Media viewers have answered the call to action across platforms, helping raise $6.5 million to aid Texas communities following the devastating flooding that has left at least 129 people dead and 170 still unaccounted for.

FOX Corporation last week made an initial donation to the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country’s Kerr County Flood Relief Fund and urged viewers to donate directly to relief efforts by clicking here or scanning the QR Code below.

The Community Foundation is directing the funds to vetted organizations providing rescue, relief and recovery efforts, as well as flood assistance. The Kerr County Flood Relief Fund announced last week that an initial $5 million in emergency grants to nonprofit organizations have been dispersed to support individuals and families, local businesses, first responders and crisis response.

TEXAS POUNDED BY SECOND WAVE OF RIVER FLOODING, STALLING CRUCIAL SEARCH EFFORTS FROM DEADLY DISASTER

FOX Corporation is continuing to encourage viewers to support the ongoing efforts, and extends the deepest gratitude to viewers, and to all the first responders who tirelessly serve their communities.

President Donald Trump visited Texas on Friday and met with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to discuss relief and recovery efforts.

Among those killed were attendees at Camp Mystic, a Christian summer camp in Kerr County located near the Guadalupe River.

CAMP MYSTIC DIRECTOR DIES WHILE TRYING TO SAVE KIDS DURING TEXAS FLOODING

Donate today and help people impacted by the Texas floods by going to Go.Fox/TXFloodRelief or by scanning the QR code below.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital’s Ashley Carnahan contributed to this report.