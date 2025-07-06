FOX Corporation launches relief campaign following devastating Texas floods

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FOX Corporation has made a donation to the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country’s Kerr County Flood Relief Fund following a devastating weekend that has left at least 80 people dead in several counties across the state.

The Community Foundation will direct funds to vetted organizations providing rescue, relief and recovery efforts, as well as flood assistance.

FOX News viewers and readers can donate directly to relief efforts by clicking here or scanning the QR Code below.

At least 41 people remain missing after flash floods tore through parts of central Texas on July 4.

More than a half-dozen young girls from Camp Mystic , a Christian summer camp in Kerr County located near the Guadalupe River, remain missing along with a camp counselor, according to Texas officials.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said at a press conference in Austin on Sunday that flash floods could still pose a danger to some regions and urged caution over the next two days.

Tara Bradburn, a mother of a 16-year-old girl who was rescued from Camp Mystic, told "Fox Report" that the family is devastated by the destruction and deaths and will continue to cling to faith as rescuers continue to search for missing loved ones.

"There are children out there that need to be found, and we want the EMS and national federal services and the state services to continue to stay on the job as they have said they are going to because we have children that need to be found and need to be reunited with their parents," Bradburn said. "And we are a truly blessed and fortunate family, and we want the same for others. We want those children to be found."

