Fox Corporation puts emphasis on honoring brave Americans who have served with Veterans Day activities

Fox Corporation has put an emphasis on honoring and recognizing the brave Americans who have served our nation during November, the month of Veterans Day.

“Their heroism and sacrifice afford us the freedom we enjoy and safeguard the people and places we love. We are pleased to show our gratitude and support for veterans, active-duty military service members, and their families through our FOX Forward philanthropic initiatives as well as commemoration and recognition across our platforms,” executive chairman and CEO Lachlan Murdoch wrote in a memo to staffers prior to Veterans Day.

Fox Corporation contributed to several veterans’ charities and hosted an event for employees to volunteer virtually. The company also donated more than 3,300 meals to the Veterans Administration campus in West Los Angeles.

“As part of FOX’s companywide Veterans Day activities to honor and assist those who bravely served our country, we are proud to prepare and donate thousands of healthy and fresh meals for veterans,” Fox Corporation operations and distribution president Mike Biard told Fox News.

FOX food service staff prepared the meals and a FOX truck delivered them to a VA parking lot where other FOX employees helped in the distribution to veterans and front line workers across the campus. The initiative began last week and the final meals are expected to be delivered on Thursday.

“During the pandemic, our FOX food service team has made a difference in the lives of tens of thousands of Angelenos. Our meal donation to the West L.A. Veterans Administration builds on our partnership earlier this year with Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti to prepare and deliver 80,000 meals for Los Angeles residents with disabilities,” Biard added. “Everyone at FOX is thrilled that our teams and resources have been able to help our community throughout this difficult time.”

FOX Forward is also working with Paws of War to support its Helping Heroes program, which provides meal assistance for veterans and veterinary care for their pets. Last week, FOX Forward hosted a volunteer event with Operation Gratitude during which employees built Paracord Survival Bracelets for deployed troops, first responders and medical personnel on the front lines of COVID-19 relief efforts.

“Not only will the bracelets remind the recipients of our appreciation for their work, they also can be used for a variety of purposes in the line of duty,” Murdoch wrote. “Our years-long partnership with Operation Gratitude has been rewarding for us and impactful for the veterans the organization serves. “

Fox News Media featured veterans-related content throughout the holiday week and FOX television stations shared veterans' stories of resilience and inspiration.

During the week of Veterans Day, FOX Corporation double matched all donations made to veterans’ organizations through the company’s program, Benevity.

“FOX has long been dedicated to serving the veteran and active-duty military communities, and we are committed to continuing to do so through FOX Forward partnerships, volunteering and giving,” Murdoch wrote.

Fox Corporation also displayed a video billboard message in the heart of New York City’s Times Square to show appreciation for current and former military members.

The focus on veterans and other American heroes will continue this week with Fox Nation’s Patriot Awards, which will hit the streaming service on Friday.

The second annual Patriot Awards will put an emphasis on America’s heroes who have shown a steadfast dedication to their country, with awards being handed out for the following categories: The Everyday Patriot, Most Valuable Patriot (MVP), Patriot Award for Service to Veterans, Patriot Award for the Unsung Hero, Patriot Award for Courage, The Young Patriot, Patriot Award for Heroism and The Patriot Award for the Modern Warrior.

“You are gonna cheer, you’re gonna laugh and you’re gonna cry, but you’re going to be reminded of why America is such an exceptional place and why we should take more time highlighting the everyday people who make it such a great place and keep it free,” Patriots Awards master of ceremonies Pete Hegseth said.