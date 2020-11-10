Celebrate Veterans Day 2020 virtually with these online events

With the CDC reporting more than 100,000 new COVID-19 cases in a day in the U.S., some Veterans Day events have been canceled this year, but many have been moved online so Americans can still participate in the holiday.

Americans have observed a holiday on Nov. 11 since 1919, a year after fighting ended in World War I. Originally known as Armistice Day, the holiday was later expanded after World War II to celebrate all U.S. veterans.

The National Veterans Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery will go on as usual, but with fewer people in attendance. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will live stream the ceremony on its Facebook page. The ceremony will start at 11 a.m. ET.

The VA isn’t the only group that will stream a ceremony. The National Museum of the American Indian in Washington will unveil the new National Native American Veterans Memorial. The stream is scheduled to begin at 5 a.m. ET.

Twenty veterans ranging from ages 28 to 92 will skydive onto the lawn of the National World War I Museum and Memorial in Kansas City, Missouri at 6:30 a.m. CT, followed by a ceremony later in the morning.

At 9 a.m. ET, the Friends of the National World War II Memorial and the National Park Service will share a pre-recorded ceremony from the National World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C. on the Friends Facebook page.

The National Veterans Memorial and Museum in Columbus, Ohio, will broadcast a ceremony online starting at 10 a.m. ET.

At 1 p.m. ET, the Vietnam Memorial Fund will hold an online ceremony from the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall in Washington.

The NYC Vets Day Parade will go on in a socially distanced fashion with a convoy of about 120 vehicles along its normal parade route. To recreate the normal experience online, the organizers plan to release profiles of parade participants on its social media profiles during the event.

Organizers of the NYC parade have also released a list of 11 “marching orders,” activities that it suggests veterans or supporters do to mark the holiday, such as learning about veterans, taking part in a fitness activity honoring veterans and making a contribution to a group that supports veterans. The full list is available on the parade’s website.

Musicians on Call, a nonprofit group that brings live music to hospital patients, has shared a virtual concert for hospitalized veterans on its website. Artists including Brad Paisley, Terri Clark, Leon Bridges, Chris Janson, Michael Ray, Charles Esten, Jimmie Allen, Scotty McCreery, Walker County and Alexis Wilkins participated in the virtual event.