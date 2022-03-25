Energy Independence: Fox Business, Fox Nation team up to host new summit, available to live stream Tuesday

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox Business and Fox Nation are teaming up to host the Energy Independence Summit on Tuesday, March 29. The two-hour event will be held at Rucci Oil Company in Staten Island, NY, from 12-2pm ET, featuring a panel of celebrated hosts in their fields fronted by FBN anchors Maria Bartiromo, Charles Payne, and Larry Kudlow.

Additional panel hosts and guests include financial correspondent Jackie DeAngelis and Fox News Media contributor Brian Brenberg, who also serves as the Executive Vice President and Chair of the Program in Business and Finance at The King’s College in New York City.

Also speaking will be oil trader and financier Phil Flynn, as well as the President of Rucci Oil Company, Inc., Roy Rucci.

FOX NATION SPECIAL ‘ENERGY SHOCK: THE COMING ENERGY CRISIS,' ANALYZES RUSSIA'S EFFECT ON GLOBAL ENERGY

With gas prices skyrocketing, a new ban on Russian oil , and the crisis in Ukraine unfolding, subscribers can expect the panel of experts to dig into the global energy market and what it means for Americans.

Topics slated to be discussed include the current energy crisis, defining ‘ energy shock ,’ and restoring America’s energy independence – as the question on everyone’s mind is: Where do we go from here?

The expert panel will provide insight, as well as open the floor to questions with a live, in-person audience to cultivate an atmosphere of productive discussion to solve these pressing issues.

Those who subscribe to Fox Nation can live-stream the summit on foxnation.com this Tuesday. Fox Nation subscribers can also now stream the new special, 'Energy Shock: The Coming Energy Crisis' to learn more.