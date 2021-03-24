FOX Bet Super 6 Quiz Show: Questions on Sweet 16, NASCAR, Powerball for chance to win $10,000

The FOX Bet Super 6 is offering players a chance to win $10,000 in this week's Quiz Show game, featuring questions on the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16 round, NASCAR and more.

The FOX Bet Super 6 app is free to download and the Quiz Show is free to play. All players have to do is answer six multiple-choice questions correctly on topics ranging from sports to weather to entertainment to politics for a chance at the grand prize.

This week's questions are on the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16 games, the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series race, the Powerball jackpot, Friday's stock market closing prices and more.

3.8 million has been paid out to Super 6 winners so far, including throughout the last NFL season and during the current NASCAR season. App users can also play a weekly "Masked Singer" contest, on Monday nights at 8:00 p.m. ET, as $250,000 in prize money is being given away during the new season of the hit FOX show.

FOX Bet Super 6 is available nationwide with the exception of Washington state.

FOX Bet is an online and mobile sportsbook originally developed through a first-of-its-kind national media and sports wagering partnership in the United States between The Stars Group Inc. and FOX Sports, a unit of Fox Corporation. On May 5, 2020, Flutter Entertainment Plc announced its acquisition of and subsequent merger with The Stars Group.