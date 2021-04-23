FOX Bet Super 6 Quiz Show: Win $10,000 answering questions on Oscars, sports and more

The FOX Bet Super 6 is offering players a chance to win $10,000 in this week's "Quiz Show" game, including questions on the Oscars, sports, stocks and more.

The FOX Bet Super 6 app is free to download and the Quiz Show is free to play. All players have to do is answer six multiple-choice questions correctly on topics ranging from sports to weather to entertainment to politics for a chance at the grand prize.

Fox Nation's Tom Shillue unveiled the questions on "Fox & Friends" Friday, including two about Sunday night's Academy Awards and others on stock prices, Major League Baseball and NASCAR.

OSCARS 2021: BREAKING DOWN THE NOMINATIONS

More than $4 million has been paid out to various Super 6 contest winners so far, including throughout the last NFL season and during the current NASCAR season. App users can also play a weekly "Masked Singer" contest on Monday nights at 8:00 p.m. ET, as $250,000 in prize money is being given away during the new season of the hit FOX show.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

FOX Bet Super 6 is available nationwide with the exception of Washington state.

FOX Bet is an online and mobile sportsbook originally developed through a first-of-its-kind national media and sports wagering partnership in the United States between The Stars Group Inc. and FOX Sports, a unit of Fox Corporation. On May 5, 2020, Flutter Entertainment Plc announced its acquisition of and subsequent merger with The Stars Group.