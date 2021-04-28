FOX Bet Super 6 Quiz Show offers $10,000 grand prize on Kentucky Derby weekend

The FOX Bet Super 6 is offering players a chance to win $10,000 in this week's "Quiz Show" game, featuring questions on Saturday's Kentucky Derby, baseball and NASCAR, along with non-sports subjects.

The FOX Bet Super 6 app is free to download and the Quiz Show is free to play. All players have to do is answer six multiple-choice questions correctly on topics ranging from sports to weather to entertainment to politics for a chance at the grand prize.

ESSENTIAL QUALITY DRAWS POST 14 AS 2-1 DERBY FAVORITE

Players are asked to pick the top Kentucky Derby finisher out of six horses, along with questions about Major League Baseball action and NASCAR's Cup Series race on Sunday. Other questions are on state vaccination totals, Amazon Video's best-selling movies and Elon Musk's tweets.

More than $4 million has been paid out to various Super 6 contest winners so far, including throughout the last NFL season and during the current NASCAR season. App users can also play a weekly "Masked Singer" contest on Monday nights at 8:00 p.m. ET, as $250,000 in prize money is being given away during the new season of the hit FOX show.

NFL fans can also play in a $5,000 draft contest before Thursday night's first round.

FOX Bet Super 6 is available nationwide with the exception of Washington state.

FOX Bet is an online and mobile sportsbook originally developed through a first-of-its-kind national media and sports wagering partnership in the United States between The Stars Group Inc. and FOX Sports, a unit of Fox Corporation. On May 5, 2020, Flutter Entertainment Plc announced its acquisition of and subsequent merger with The Stars Group.