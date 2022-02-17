FOX Bet Super 6 'Quiz Show': $5,000 up for grabs answering questions on Daytona 500, NBA, golf and more

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A grand prize of $5,000 is on the line this weekend in the FOX Bet Super 6 "Quiz Show," a contest that features six multiple-choice questions.

All contestants have to do each week is try to correctly answer six multiple-choice questions on topics ranging from sports, weather, entertainment , and politics for a shot at the grand prize. The FOX Bet Super 6 app is free to download and the contests are free to enter.

This week's "Quiz Show" features questions on the Daytona 500, which can be seen on FOX on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET. Other questions relate to gas prices, golf, stock prices, the domestic movie box office and the NBA All-Star three-point contest.

More than $6.2 million has been paid out to various Super 6 contest winners so far, including from the popular NFL and NASCAR weekly contests. App users can also play for free in the "Win $25,000 of Clint Bowyer's Cash" Daytona 500 contest.

FOX Bet Super 6 is available nationwide with the exception of Washington state.

FOX Bet is an online and mobile sportsbook originally developed through a first-of-its-kind national media and sports wagering partnership in the United States between The Stars Group Inc. and FOX Sports, a unit of Fox Corporation. On May 5, 2020, Flutter Entertainment Plc announced its acquisition of and subsequent merger with The Stars Group.