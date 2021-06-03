FOX Bet Super 6 Quiz Show: Win $10,000 answering questions on Belmont Stakes weekend

The FOX Bet Super 6 is offering players another chance to win $10,000 in this week's "Quiz Show" game, with questions on the Belmont Stakes, the NHL playoffs, golf, entertainment and more.

All contestants have to do is correctly answer six multiple-choice questions on topics ranging from sports to weather to entertainment to politics for a shot at the grand prize.

ESSENTIAL QUALITY MADE 2-1 FAVORITE FOR BELMONT STAKES

The questions this week are on which horse will have the best finish at Saturday's Belmont Stakes, which golfer will have the longest drive at this weekend's PGA Memorial Tournament, which fast food stock will have the highest price at the closing bell Friday and more.

More than $4 million has been paid out to various Super 6 contest winners so far, including throughout the last NFL season and during the current NASCAR season. App users can also play other games answering questions on baseball action, the NBA playoffs, horse racing, NASCAR and the stock market.

FOX Bet Super 6 is available nationwide with the exception of Washington state.

FOX Bet is an online and mobile sportsbook originally developed through a first-of-its-kind national media and sports wagering partnership in the United States between The Stars Group Inc. and FOX Sports, a unit of Fox Corporation. On May 5, 2020, Flutter Entertainment Plc announced its acquisition of and subsequent merger with The Stars Group.