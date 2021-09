FOX Bet Super 6 'Quiz Show': $5,000 up for grabs answering questions on NFL, college football

A grand prize of $5,000 is on the line this weekend in the FOX Bet Super 6 "Quiz Show," a weekly contest that features six multiple-choice questions. This week's set of questions involve sports, entertainment, and more.

All contestants have to do each week is try to correctly answer six multiple-choice questions on topics ranging from sports to weather to entertainment to politics for a shot at the grand prize. The FOX Bet Super 6 app is free to download and the contests are free to enter.

PLAY THE FOX BET SUPER 6 QUIZ SHOW

This week's "Quiz Show" will put fans of the pigskin to the test, with questions about both professional and college football games. Which Sunday NFL matchup will produce the most points? And which undefeated college football team might produce the least amount of points?



If you think you won't fumble the answer, play the FOX Bet Super 6 Quiz Show! Other questions this week involve stocks, gas prices, movies and political tweets.



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nearly $5 million has been paid out to various Super 6 contest winners so far, including throughout the last NFL season and during the current NASCAR season. App users can also play other games answering questions on various sporting events, the stock market and more.

FOX Bet Super 6 is available nationwide with the exception of Washington state.

FOX Bet is an online and mobile sportsbook originally developed through a first-of-its-kind national media and sports wagering partnership in the United States between The Stars Group Inc. and FOX Sports, a unit of Fox Corporation. On May 5, 2020, Flutter Entertainment Plc announced its acquisition of and subsequent merger with The Stars Group.