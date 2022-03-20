Former Ukrainian president calls for 5-step peace plan amid Russian invasion: 'Putin attacked the whole West'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The former president of Ukraine unveiled a five-point plan, Sunday, to secure peace as the Russia-Ukraine war rages on, warning the world not to trust nor be afraid of Vladimir Putin.

Petro Poroshenko joined "Fox News Live" on Sunday to discuss his five-step plan for peace and how the world can support Ukraine as Putin's assault continues.

"I think that Ukrainians surprised Putin and surprised the world with our unity," Poroshenko told co-host Arthel Neville. "We think that the Putin attacked not only Ukraine, Putin attacked the whole West; our principles, our values and the necessity that the answer of the collective West should be destructive for Putin."

Poroshenko subsequently unveiled key elements in his five-point plan for peace, calling on the world to embargo Russian oil, send additional aid, and close the Ukrainian sky.

"My request is very simple, please stop financ[ing] Russian war; make a full embargo for the whole Russian export and that would immediately liquidate Russian possibility to attack us and make a pressure to withdraw Putin troops from Ukrainian soil," Poroshenko explained.

The former president clarified Ukraine does not need the United States to facilitate the no-fly zone they are seeking, but they do need the necessary tools, including anti-aircraft missiles and fighter jets, to do it themselves.

"The assistance and the weapons is not enough," Poroshenko said. "We are talking about the anti-aircraft missiles. We're talking about the jet fighter[s]. We're talking about the new armed personnel carrier."

"This is the message." he continued. "And just you should understand that Putin go as far as we allow them to go. Putin don't stop in Ukraine."

Over the weekend, Putin's assault remained ongoing on the port city of Mariupol, where an art school with 400 people sheltering was bombed.

Some residents were reportedly taken into Russia, forced to uproot their lives as thousands more attempted to flee the targeted city.