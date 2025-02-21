Expand / Collapse search
Former 'Squad' members announce new podcast after losing primaries in 2024

Former Squad members' podcast looks to 'dive deep into what’s really happening in Congress and explore the powerful influence of big money'

By Marc Tamasco Fox News
Published
Cori Bush didn't seem to care about what was happening in the rest of the country: Bethany Mandel Video

Cori Bush didn't seem to care about what was happening in the rest of the country: Bethany Mandel

Bethany Mandel, Liora Rez and Brent Sadler join 'Fox News @ Night' to discuss ‘Squad’ member Cori Bush threatening a pro-Israel group after her primary loss on ‘Fox News @ Night.’

Former "Squad" members, ex-Reps. Cori Bush, D-Mo., and Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., announced their new YouTube podcast "Bowman and Bush" via Bush's Instagram on Thursday.

The "Squad" was founded by four Democratic women in 2019: Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan. The group added two new members after the 2020 election, Cori Bush of Missouri and Jamaal Brown of New York.

Bush and Bowman lost their primary election bids in 2024, with politics surrounding Israel playing a large part in the races. Pro-Israel special interest groups, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), and their affiliated super PAC, United Democracy Project (UDP), spent $9 million opposing Bush in 2024, according to The Hill.

OUTGOING REP. JAMAAL BOWMAN ISSUES 'DEAR WHITE PEOPLE' THREAD FOLLOWING DANIEL PENNY ACQUITTAL

Cori Bush and Jamaal Bowman

(Former Reps. Cori Bush and Jamaal Bowman are set to begin their new podcast ‘Bowman and Bush’ after losing their primary elections in 2024.)

"I’m beyond excited to announce the launch of our brand new monthly show, Bowman and Bush, exclusively on Zeteo!," wrote Bush on her Instagram story.

Zeteo is progressive former MSNBC host Mehdi Hassan's media company, which also posted an introductory video to their YouTube channel welcoming the two former members of Congress to the company.

"Tune in as @jamaalbowmanny and I dive deep into what’s really happening in Congress and explore the powerful influence of big money. Get ready for real talk, insider insights, and a look behind the curtain!," added Bush on Instagram.

Hassan also welcomed the duo to his media company, sharing this message with his followers on X: "Exciting news from Zeteo! Former Congress/Squad members @coribush & @jamaalbowmanNY will be launching a new monthly YouTube show for us. 'Bowman and Bush' will spill the tea on what really goes on inside of Congress & the damage done by big money and special interests."

Mehdi Hasan speaks at event

Mehdi Hasan, a former MSNBC anchor, welcomed the duo to his media company on X on Thursday. (David Livingston/Getty Images)

Bush, who is now facing a Justice Department probe into her campaign spending on private security, paid her husband an additional $17,500 from her committee in recent months, recent filings show.

The Missouri Democrat's new filings, submitted to the Federal Election Commission earlier this month, show that her campaign made seven additional payments for $2,500 each to her husband, Cortney Merritts, between October 1 and December 31.

The new payments maintained the steady flow of checks to her husband over the past two years. After Bush and Merritts married in February 2023, her office revealed they had been together before she entered office in 2021.

Fox News' Joe Schoffstall and Peter Kasperowicz contributed to this report.