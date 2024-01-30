Cori Bush under Justice Department investigation over alleged misuse of security funds

The Justice Department is investigating Squad member Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., over the alleged misuse of government funds intended to pay for her security, two sources tell Fox News.

The probe is related to allegations of federal security money being spent improperly, the sources said.

A subpoena announcement was read on the House floor Monday, and sources said that is related to the investigation into Bush.

The Justice Department declined to comment. Fox News also reached out to Bush's office for comment, but they did not immediately respond.

HOUSE NOTIFIED SERGEANT AT ARMS FACES DOJ SUBPOENA FOR DOCUMENTS AS SPECULATION SWIRLS

In a message read aloud by a House clerk on Monday to notify Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., House Sergeant at Arms William McFarland relayed that his office received a grand jury subpoena for documents issued by the Justice Department and added that the sergeant of arms office would comply with that subpoena. The message did not elaborate further.

WATCH: CORI BUSH'S HUSBAND CONFRONTED OVER THE THOUSANDS IN CASH HE HAS RECEIVED FROM HER CAMPAIGN

Speculation swirled on social media about what the DOJ probe could be about, including whether it was related to Jan. 6, but sources later pointed to Bush instead.

Bush notably has spent more than $500,000 on her own private security while publicly advocating for the defund the police movement.

PunchBowl News first reported the Justice Department is conducting a criminal probe into Bush, connected with the House Sergeant at Arms subpoena.

Bush's husband and former security guard, Cortney Merritts, whom she married in February 2023, has pocketed more than $100,000 in payments since Bush added him to her campaign's payroll in January 2022 for what they marked as "security" payments before switching their description to "wage expenses" in April, Fox News Digital previously reported.

In March 2023, the watchdog group, Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust (FACT), filed a complaint asking the Federal Election Commission (FEC) to investigate whether Bush "used campaign funds for personal use," citing one $60,000 payment in 2022 for security services provided to Merritts, the National Review reported.

"It appears Rep. Bush’s campaign may have made payments for services that were unnecessary or above fair market value because of her personal relationship with the payee," FACT executive director Kendra Arnold wrote in the complaint. "If so, these payments would qualify as either impermissible payments to a family member or an impermissible gift.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Therefore, we request the FEC investigate whether Rep. Bush converted campaign funds for personal use by paying a salary that was not for bona fide services at fair market value," the complaint said at the time. "Ultimately, if one or more campaign laws are found to have been broken, we request the FEC hold the respondents accountable."

Fox News' Joe Schoffstall contributed to this report. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.