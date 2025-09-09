Former reality TV star joins Trump administration official to blast Newsom, Bass over wildfire response

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A former reality television star who lost his home in January’s California wildfires blamed Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom and Democratic Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass for delaying rebuilding efforts during a heated news conference Wednesday.

Spencer Pratt, a former cast member of "The Hills," lost the home he shared with his wife, Heidi Montag, in the Palisades Fire in January. Since then, he has waged a social media campaign against Newsom and Bass, accusing them of mismanagement, corruption and "criminal negligence" in their response.

On Wednesday, Pratt joined U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Kelly Loeffler and local business owner Luke Melchior for a news conference and tour of a destroyed property in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood. The site’s rebuild permit has been pending for five months since the Palisades and Eaton fires that destroyed an estimated 16,000 structures in January.

After Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., launched a congressional investigation into the matter, Pratt told reporters the issue shouldn’t be political and said he was glad local officials were being held accountable.

"When people are like, ‘How do you feel about Republican senators opening a congressional investigation into the Palisades?’ I’m just happy anyone is investigating why the people who paid almost $700,000,000 in taxes, to these people who are employees, aren’t being questioned in front of every judge, jury, investigator, cop, sheriff, detective," Pratt said.

"No Democratic senator asked me to tour my parents’ burned-out lot, all my friends’ and neighborhoods’ burned-out lots. So, if they had, I would’ve gone to Washington with them," he added.

Loeffler thanked Pratt for his leadership, saying he was inspiring other residents to speak out.

She said homeowners and businesses have been unable to rebuild because of "red tape imposed by California bureaucrats" despite $3.2 billion in federal aid distributed by the SBA alone.

Only 475 rebuild permits have been issued by the city of Los Angeles and 313 by Los Angeles County, according to the most recent data.

Loeffler said the Trump administration has offered support to the victims of the wildfires since President Donald Trump’s first week of his second term, when he met with local officials.

"The only thing standing in the way now are the same failed state and local leaders who only deliver lip service instead of relief," Loeffler said in a press release. "They must stop making excuses, clear the backlog of permits and deliver on their promises to give these communities what they need to rebuild immediately."

In January, Pratt and Montag sued the city of Los Angeles and the Department of Water and Power over the destruction of their home.

The "Hills" alums filed the suit Jan. 21 along with 20 other property owners, blaming the city and the utility company for the damage.

In response to Fox News Digital's request for comment, a spokesperson from Newsom’s office pointed the finger back at the Trump administration and dismissed Loeffler’s visit as a "photo op."

"If she wants to actually help, she could start by speeding up loan approvals, fighting for real congressional dollars and explaining why the Economic Injury Disaster Loans feel less ‘express’ and more like waiting for the next ice age. Until then, Angelenos will just have to make do with lots of reassurances, photo ops from Loeffler and, maybe, just maybe, some thoughts and prayers," the spokesperson said.

Bass’ office did not return a request for comment.

Fox News' Ashley Hume contributed to this report.