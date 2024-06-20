Former Obama fundraiser says she's divorcing the Democratic Party, voting for Trump for the first time

An ex-Obama fundraiser who helped raise millions in donations for his campaign announced that she is "divorcing" the Democratic Party and plans to vote for Trump in the upcoming election.

"Like any divorce, there’s not just one thing, there’s a series of things that led up to it," Allison Huynh said on "Jesse Watters Primetime" Wednesday.

NEW DATA REVEALS VOTERS ARE SHIFTING TO THIS MAJOR POLITICAL PARTY AHEAD OF HEATED 2024 REMATCH

Huynh, who created Willow Garage, a company that created robotics and AI systems which were later sold to Google, along with her then-husband Google programmer Scott Hassan, helped raise millions of dollars for the Obama campaign in 2008 by hosting elaborate "$50,000- and $100,000-per-plate dinners," for Silicon Valley giants, the New York Post reported.

In the years since, Huynh said she has grown disenchanted with the Democratic Party, telling Fox News host Jesse Watters that she is increasingly fed up as crime, looting and homelessness continue to run rampant under their leadership.

"The Democrats were policing the wrong things," she said. "The things that we need to police are violent criminals that are scattered throughout the streets of San Francisco, people defecating, shooting up heroin in front of me and my kids, and allowing criminals to go in and steal from our grocery stores, shutting down grocery stores," she said.

"I love to cook and when I wake up in the morning, there’s no grocery stores to go to."

BILLIONAIRE CEO SCHWARZMAN CHANGES COURSE AND BACKS TRUMP CITING RISING ANTISEMITISM AS TOP CONCERN

In 2008, Huynh purchased a Shepard Fairey piece of artwork inspired by the Obama "Hope" posters, paying more than $1 million for the work on canvas. She told Fox News in an earlier interview that her nature as a "hopeful" person and what she called former President Obama's "great ideas" focused on equality for women and people of color led her to support the then-candidate.

But with her diminishing enthusiasm for the party, the 48-year-old Vietnamese immigrant is auctioning off the mixed-media piece and is planning to vote for former President Trump.

"You have to look at the facts and the reality. When you walk the streets of San Francisco, I have three young children and when we go to the theater district… we have to step over homeless people shooting crack. And anyone can come to San Francisco and they can see the same thing," she said.

"I love my Peking duck, but I’m afraid to go to Chinatown because of the violent crimes against Asians there."

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She previously told Fox News that she feels "Biden has been asleep at the wheel."

Fox News' Taylor Penley contributed to this report.