Former NYPD inspector drops bombshell, believes Dem Mayor Adams wants Republican Lee Zeldin to become governor

Former NYPD Inspector Paul Mauro dropped a bombshell political scenario Thursday on "America's Newsroom," saying he believes New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) would rather see Republican Lee Zeldin become the state's next governor.

Mauro said he believes Adams, a former NYPD officer, does not have faith in Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul's plans to fight crime.

"I actually think on November 8th, when he goes into the booth, because he can't publicly go against his base, I think Adams pulls that lever for Zeldin."

NY GOVERNOR'S RACE: ZELDIN CUTS INTO HOCHUL'S LEAD, GAINING AMONG INDEPENDENTS

Zeldin wrangled with Hochul in a primetime debate Tuesday over rising crime and the ongoing surge of violence plaguing the state's citizens.

"We need to make our streets safe again. I'm running to take back our streets, and to support, unapologetically, our men and women in law enforcement," Zeldin said when asked about his crime policy.

"Unfortunately, Kathy Hochul believes that the only crimes that are being committed are these crimes with guns. And you have people who are afraid of being pushed in front of oncoming subway cars. They're being stabbed, beaten to death on the street with hammers," he said.

Mauro pushed back on Hochul's stance on gun violence being the driver of higher crime.

"America doesn't have a long gun problem. America has a problem, particularly in our urban areas, with illegal handguns."

Mauro said Hochul signaled to Adams and voters during the debate that she will not change course on the "defund" and bail reform policies out of Albany.

Mauro believes Zeldin would be able to make changes and try to start solving the crime crisis and said he is"going to fire up and break Manhattan the first day."

"He can do that. He's also said that he is going to declare a crime state of emergency, which allows him to put in policies that get him around the legislature. He's going to access those same [COVID] emergency powers to undo a lot of the stuff that's ruining our town," he said, including keeping Rikers Island prison open.

Mauro said he believes Adams wants to stem the crime crisis in New York, but it would be much more difficult if Hochul remains in office.

"Zeldin gives him the top cover he needs to do some of the stuff that he wants to be his legacy, which is fixing New York."

"Eric Adams, quiet conservative? I buy it," co-host Dana Perino responded.

Fox News' Power Rankings has rated the New York gubernatorial race as "likely Democrat."

Fox News' Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report.