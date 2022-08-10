Former NY ICE official slams Mayor Adams' 'odd' criticism of Texas sending busses of migrants

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas Governor Greg Abbott continues to send busses of illegal immigrants to New York City in an effort to lessen the burden on his state and show Democrat-run states the consequences of the migrant influx under the Biden administration.

Retired New York ICE Field Office Director Tom Feeley joined "Fox & Friends" Wednesday to discuss the hypocrisy of a sanctuary city leader complaining about the influx.

"Texas is being overrun. Thousands and thousands and thousands. New York City gets 100 people, now it's a problem?" said Feeley, who retired in response to the worsening border problems.

Feeley said it is "really odd" for Mayor Eric Adams to take issue with the bussing from Texas, while not criticizing the Biden administration for flying migrants into the state "in the middle of the night."

REPUBLICANS, HAWKS FEAR BORDER CRISIS WILL GET WORSE AFTER SCOTUS ‘REMAIN-IN-MEXICO’ RULING

The Department of Homeland Security on Monday said it is moving to end the Trump-era "Remain-in-Mexico" policy – marking the end of a years-long battle and coming amid a massive migrant crisis at the southern border.

The agency announced that, in light of a U.S. District Court’s removal of an injunction that required the implementation of the program – officially called the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) – it will end "in a quick, and orderly manner." The MPP was implemented and later expanded by the Trump administration during the 2019 migrant crisis after negotiations with Mexico .

Meanwhile, there have been more than 200,000 migrant encounters along the southern border each month for the last four months, with an approximate 500,000 gotaways since the fiscal year began in October.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When asked by host Brian Kilmeade how he would do his job today, Feeley responded that he "wouldn't be able to."

"I took an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution in the United States to enforce the laws passed by Congress. The laws that are currently on the books were passed in 1996 and signed by President Clinton. If you don't like the laws, you change them with the will of the people and move on. If you don't have the will of the people, you're violating the Constitution, and you're making the United States a very dangerous place."

Fox News' Adam Shaw contributed to this report.