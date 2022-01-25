Former NY Dem official warns party as Biden's poll numbers sink: 'Groupthink can lead to dangerous places'

A Democrat and former New York official warned the party Tuesday against groupthink, arguing it can lead to "dangerous places" as President Biden finds himself underwater in the latest Fox News polling.

Former Nassau County Executive Laura Curran joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss what the American people want from public officials, and the importance of bipartisanship and listening to alternative perspectives.

"Not just as a party, but as a nation, as just human beings, we always have to be careful of groupthink," Curran told Brian Kilmeade. "We have to be able to listen to other sides, even within our own families, even within our own party, and unfortunately, I think we're losing that."

"There has to be a give and take if we are in lockstep in everything that can lead to dangerous places," she continued.

A recent Fox poll indicates a majority of Americans do not support Biden's reelection as Americans nationwide grapple with rampant inflation, widespread crime, and the pandemic.

According to the poll, conducted earlier this month, 60% of voters would support someone other than Biden in the next presidential election.

"When people look at government, what do they want?" Curran asked. "They don't want grand ideology. They don't want to be told how to think or how to live their lives. They just want government to work. They want the roads paved. They want to feel safe."

"They want to be able to have their businesses thrive, send their kids to school without thinking about it too much," she continued, adding that she does not favor government mandates because it makes people "suspicious."

Curran said public officials work for the American people, highlighting the importance of trust and respect between officials and their constituents.

"It's about the people. It's not about the politicians," she said.