Former NFL star Doug Flutie condemned for campaigning with Herschel Walker: 'Sad day'

Social media users unleashed on former NFL star Doug Flutie for appearing onstage with U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker before the Republican's concession speech to Rev. Raphael Warnock in the Georgia runoff Tuesday night.

"I’m so proud of him, we’re all so proud of him for all he’s gone through and what he’s done," Flutie said of Walker, who he called his "brother for life." "He gave it everything he had from day one, and he did it all for the right reasons. He cares about this state, and he cares about this country."

Flutie and Walker were teammates in 1985 on the New Jersey Generals, a USFL team once owned by Donald Trump. The quarterback later played in the NFL for a handful of teams, including the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots.

Social media users and former fans of Flutie expressed disappointment that he was campaigning for the Republican candidate, making several sports jokes at his expense.

Some, for instance, said it was time to throw out their box of Flutie Flakes, the player's signature box of cereal popularized during his tenure with the Bills.

Others referenced his famous Hail Mary pass at the Orange Bowl on Nov. 23, 1984, when he was the Boston College quarterback. Dubbed the "Miracle in Miami," Flutie's touchdown pass secured their win against the University of Miami 47-45.

Some sports fans who had previously looked up to Flutie said it was "time" to pick a new hero.

"Sad day for my great hometown of Natick," digital content producer for Audacy Sports Alex Reimer wrote. "Time to pick a new townie hero."

Western Mass News weekend anchor Matt Sotile said Flutie was proof that Boston College football programs are "beyond embarrassing."

Some progressive media figures disparaged Walker's candidacy up until the final stages of the campaign. MSNBC anchor Joy Reid and Democratic Party strategist LaTosha Brown claimed Tuesday ahead of the final results that Black voters in Georgia have been "insulted" by the way Walker had been "walked around" and "used" by Republicans.

MSNBC contributor Jen Psaki also slammed the Walker campaign last week, claiming that the candidate’s "craziness," and his history of "attacking transgender people" would boost Warnock to a win.

Warnock led Walker by roughly 37,000 votes out of nearly 4 million cast in November’s general election . However, since neither candidate topped 50% of the vote required by Georgia law to secure victory, the race required a runoff.

"But one of the things I want to tell you is you never stop dreaming," Walker said in his concession speech. "I don't want any of you to stop dreaming. I don't want any you to stop believing in America. I want you to believe in America and continue to believe in the Constitution and believe in our elected officials. Most of all, continue to pray for them."

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser and Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report.