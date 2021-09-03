Former Navy SEAL walk-on linebacker on 'emotional' Nebraska football 9/11 tribute

A former Navy SEAL and University of Nebraska football player Damian Jackson was featured in an emotional video honoring first responders ahead of 9/11 – twenty years after the terrorist attack.

"It was pretty emotional," Jackson told "Fox & Friends."

"I think our media team did an amazing job at this and I got a lot of feedback that a lot of people like the video. It was a heartfelt video and it’s good to see that everybody enjoyed it and likes that we are doing this for people and showing them we still care," Jackson said.

The Nebraska football team on Tuesday posted a tribute to first responders and service members who responded to attacks on September 11, 2001 terror attacks, and revealed new uniforms the team will wear when they take on the University at Buffalo next Saturday. American flags are patched on the shoulders of Nebraska's traditional home white uniforms with red numbering.

In the video, Jackson is featured wearing the new uniform and leading a crowd of people down a street, carrying a U.S. flag.

Jackson then stops in front of an Army veteran, a sheriff a firefighter, and a paramedic. The former NAVY Seal takes off his helmet, which bears the Stars and Stripes, and salutes the veteran. The veteran salutes him in return.

Jackson said although he does not like to speak on a camera, he changed his mind when the matter was related to September 11.

"I don’t like doing stuff for the cameras and I don’t really like the whole interview type of thing, but when they told me it was or 9/11 to remember those guys and remember the sacrifices every Monday may then it got me on board," Jackson said.

"All of the first responders, all of the military, it was for all of them for all these years that they have been sacrificing for us."

