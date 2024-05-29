Former MSNBC anchor trashes Biden after $320M Gaza pier falls apart: 'What a bloody s---show'

Former MSNBC anchor Mehdi Hasan slammed the Biden administration on Wednesday over the news that the $320 million pier the U.S. built to transport aid into Gaza had fallen apart after only a few days.

"Let's be clear: if this had happened on Trump's watch, we would all be mocking and denouncing him," Hasan wrote on X. "It's super-embarrassing that it happened on Biden's watch and the fact that it did shouldn't prevent us from saying: what a bloody s--tshow."

Fox News Digital obtained satellite images of the destroyed pier in Gaza, which was built earlier this month as a temporary means to get aid to innocent Palestinians as Israel began its invasion into Rafah, the Hamas stronghold.

The $320 million structure lasted roughly a week before choppy weather battered it apart. The Biden administration said it is working to repair the pier, but offered no timeline for when it would be fixed.

The images show that less than a third of the pier remains intact, and there is no sign of the remnants of the deeper sections of the structure.

The White House told Fox News Digital that efforts to get relief to Gazans "are continuing, including through land crossings, etc."

While the pier has been used to transfer roughly 569 metric tons of aid into Gaza, none of that aid had been delivered to Palestinians as of last week, the Pentagon confirmed.

Hasan, who left MSNBC following the network canceling his show last year amid his fierce criticism of Israel, was responding to "The Economist" reporter Gregg Carlstrom’s assessment of the pier debacle.

"The pier took two months and $320m to build, lasted 12 days, and delivered less than 60 trucks' worth of food (most of which was stolen after it reached Gaza) before it broke and had to be towed away for repairs," Carlstrom wrote.

Prior to the Oct. 7 terror attacks Hamas committed against Israel, Hasan was an ardent cheerleader for Biden. In February 2023, Hasan praised him as "the most impressive president of my lifetime."

However, Hasan began to sour on Biden and his administration for their actions and stances regarding Israel's war with Hamas in Gaza.

After the Oct. 7 attacks, the then-MSNBC host told Israeli official Mark Regev – an advisor to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu – that his government had killed innocent Palestinian children and was spreading misinformation about its actions.

Fox News Digital’s Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.