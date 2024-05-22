Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Israel

Footage shows hundreds of Palestinians looting aid convoy in Gaza, blocking delivery from US pier

The crowds have blocked delivery from a $350M pier built by the US

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
close
Footage shows Palestinians swarming aid convoy in Gaza Video

Footage shows Palestinians swarming aid convoy in Gaza

Footage from Gaza shows Palestinians swarming an aid convoy (Credit: Majdi Fathi/TPS-IL)

Hundreds of Palestinians swarmed and looted an aid convoy in Gaza on Wednesday, the latest incident revealing the disorganized distribution of aid in the region.

The U.S. has spent $350 million constructing a pier in the Mediterranean Sea to facilitate the delivery of aid into Gaza. The U.S. has used the pier to transfer roughly 569 metric tons of aid into Gaza, but none of that aid has been delivered to Palestinians, according to the Pentagon.

Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, who serves as Pentagon press secretary, confirmed the aid blockage in a statement to reporters on Tuesday.

He touted the 569 metric tons that had been transferred but admitted when pressed that none of that aid had been delivered.

US MILITARY CONSTRUCTS HULKING METAL PIER AMID BIDEN'S $320 MILLION GAMBLE TO GET AID INTO GAZA

Hundreds of Palestinians swarmed and looted an aid convoy in Gaza on Wednesday, the latest incident revealing the disorganized distribution of aid in the region. (Majdi Fathi/TPS-IL)

"Is it, am I accurate to say zero has been delivered to the people of Gaza so far?" a reporter asked Ryder.

"You know, we've been doing air drops. We've been helping to facilitate aid coming over the land crossings, but the causeway has been able to get over 569 metric tons of aid into Gaza for onward delivery. So, yes, very shortly, I think you'll see aid starting to be delivered," Ryder responded.

BIDEN'S VISION FOR A PALESTINIAN STATE DOOMED, EXPERTS SAY: 'AN EXPLICIT RECOGNITION OF HAMAS'

"But none of that has been delivered, right? As of today," the reporter pressed.

"As of today? I do not believe so," Ryder admitted.

Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder

Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, who serves as Pentagon press secretary, confirmed that none of the 569 metric tons transferred to NGOs in Gaza has been delivered. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Crowds, like the one seen in Tuesday's footage, have swarmed multiple aid caravans throughout the region, preventing them from accessing certain areas.

GROWING CONTROVERSY OVER BIDEN'S GAZA PIER FUELS CONCERNS OVER COST, SECURITY

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric acknowledged the issue in a press conference on Tuesday, telling reporters that crowds of Palestinians had resorted to "what I think I would refer to as self-distribution."

Gaza pier

Palestinians gather in the hope of obtaining aid delivered into Gaza through a U.S.-built pier, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, as seen from the central Gaza Strip, May 19, 2024. (REUTERS/Ramadan Abed/File Photo)

"These trucks were traveling through areas where there'd been no aid. I think people feared that they would never see aid. They grabbed what they could," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The U.N.'s World Food Program is now deliberating over new aid routes that could ensure aid arrives at its final destination.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.