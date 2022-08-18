Former ICE director says border is 'largest crisis' he's seen in his career: 'It's costing lives'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former acting ICE director Tom Homan argued the border crisis is one of the "largest" crises he has witnessed in over 35 years. On "America Reports" Thursday, Homan pointed out the inhumane and deadly situation at the border with over 1200 migrants dead since President Biden took office.

TOM HOMAN: There has been 1217 migrants who died on U.S. soil since Joe Biden became president. And that was a number from a week ago, 1217. And since they have several deaths every day, that is incredible. No one's talking about that. You know, he says his policies are humane. Over 1200 migrants died on U.S. soil. I add to that, over 100,000 Americans who've died from fentanyl overdoses that's coming across the border. How does this administration stand up and look in a TV camera and say this border is secure when Americans are dying and a record number of migrants are dying? It doesn't make sense.

It's just this administration sending a false message to the American people. The truth is, this is the largest crisis I've seen in my 35 years of doing this job. And it's costing lives.

