Border security
Published

Former ICE director says border is 'largest crisis' he's seen in his career: 'It's costing lives'

So far in fiscal year 2022, CBP has recorded over 2 million migrant encounters, double that of 2021

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Tom Homan says border crisis is the ‘worst’ the country has ever seen Video

Former acting ICE director Tom Homan unpacks glaring new statistics on the border crisis.

Former acting ICE director Tom Homan argued the border crisis is one of the "largest" crises he has witnessed in over 35 years. On "America Reports" Thursday, Homan pointed out the inhumane and deadly situation at the border with over 1200 migrants dead since President Biden took office. 

US SOUTHERN BORDER SAW NEARLY 200,000 MIGRANT ENCOUNTERS IN JULY AS BORDER CRISIS ROLLS ON

TOM HOMAN: There has been 1217 migrants who died on U.S. soil since Joe Biden became president. And that was a number from a week ago, 1217. And since they have several deaths every day, that is incredible. No one's talking about that. You know, he says his policies are humane. Over 1200 migrants died on U.S. soil. I add to that, over 100,000 Americans who've died from fentanyl overdoses that's coming across the border. How does this administration stand up and look in a TV camera and say this border is secure when Americans are dying and a record number of migrants are dying? It doesn't make sense. 

It's just this administration sending a false message to the American people. The truth is, this is the largest crisis I've seen in my 35 years of doing this job. And it's costing lives. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.