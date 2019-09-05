Former EPA official: 2020 Dem candidates off base on climate change, taking cues from AOC

The 2020 Democratic contenders are taking their cues from freshman New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s far-left wing of the party when talking climate change, former Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) official Mandy Gunasekara alleged Thursday.

Appearing on “America’s Newsroom” with co-host Sandra Smith, Gunasekara said that climate change is an important issue, but she didn't agree that it's an “existential threat to humanity” as Democrats assert.

On Thursday, CNN held a seven-hour town hall on climate change with some of the 2020 presidential candidates, covering a range of topics from clean energy solutions to the high cost of some Green New Deal variants.

All the candidates vowed aggressive action if elected.

JOE BIDEN DESCRIBES HIS FIRST DAY AS PRESIDENT, AND CLIMATE ACTION'S PART OF IT

Former Vice President Joe Biden called climate change “the single greatest concern."

Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Ind., said tackling climate change is a challenge “on par with winning World War II,” or “perhaps even more challenging than that.”

On "America's Newsroom," Gunasekara said President Trump is being "pragmatic" with his approach to the issue.

“What voters should know is that President Trump is taking action to address this very issue,” she said. “So, he’s taking a very pragmatic approach that balances economic growth with environmental protection.

KAMALA HARRIS SAYS SHE SUPPORTS PLASTIC STRAW BAN DURING CNN CLIMATE CHANGE MARATHON

“One of the main things he’s done is set the first-ever greenhouse gas standards for existing coal-fired power plants premised on taking coal plants into the future -- not putting them out of business. Because he understands that having a reliable and affordable source of energy is key to continuing to grow the economy.”