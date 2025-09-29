Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Fox News Flash

Former DOGE staffer Edward Coristine describes brutal D.C. attack by teen gang: 'Bunch of punches'

Coristine rushed female friend to safety before 10 teenagers attacked him in Logan Circle neighborhood

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
close
Ex-DOGE employee recounts DC beatdown Video

Ex-DOGE employee recounts DC beatdown

Former DOGE employee Edward Coristine discusses juveniles in Washington, D.C., allegedly assaulting him during a carjacking on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former DOGE staffer Edward Coristine appeared on "Jesse Watters Primetime" on Monday to discuss the brutal attack that left him injured earlier this summer.

Coristine was assaulted at about 3 a.m. by a group of teenagers in Washington’s Logan Circle neighborhood on Aug. 3. Last week, a 15-year-old from Hyattsville, Maryland, pleaded guilty in juvenile court to felony assault, simple assault, robbery and attempted robbery in connection with the incident.

Speaking to Fox News Channel host Jesse Watters, Coristine said that he was hanging out with his friend group shortly before the attack.

"I was walking one of my friends back to her car, and as we're walking to the car, there's a group of 10 guys right across the street," Coristine recalled. "They start shouting at us. And really quickly, I knew something was really off about the situation."

WASHINGTON POST SOURCE SAYS DC IS SAFE BUT STAYS ANONYMOUS OVER 'PERSONAL SAFETY' CONCERNS

Former DOGE employee Edward "Big Balls" Coristine was attacked Monday while trying to help a woman, according to sources.

Former DOGE employee Edward Coristine was attacked while trying to help a woman, according to sources. (@realDonaldTrump via Truth Social)

The 19-year-old said that he rushed his female friend into the driver's seat, and she locked herself in the car before the attack began.

"They're just a few feet away and they slammed me against the car," Coristine said. "They started throwing a bunch of punches. I keep my hands up…luckily, the whole thing didn't last too long."

"The police showed up pretty quickly, so I was very fortunate I only came out with a broken nose and a concussion," he added. "It could have been a lot worse."

When asked what inspired him to move to Washington, D.C. and work for DOGE, Coristine said that he felt a "great responsibility to serve my country."

2 JUVENILES ARRESTED IN BLOODY DC ATTACK ON EX-DOGE WORKER KNOWN AS 'BIG BALLS'

Coristine on JWP

Edward Coristine, a former DOGE staffer, described the terrifying assault in Washington, D.C.'s Logan Circle. (Fox News)

"My grandfather was this KGB double agent for the Americans, and he died so that I could come here and live in this free country that I love so much," the teenager said. 

"And so when I started seeing these problems….like this $37 trillion national debt and counting…I was like, wow, this is insane. Is there any way that I can help solve this? And in this administration, there was a chance. So of course, when I saw the opportunity, I signed right up."

President Donald Trump reacted to the assault shortly after it was reported in August, calling D.C. crime "totally out of control."

"Local ‘youths’ and gang members, some only 14, 15, and 16-years-old, are randomly attacking, mugging, maiming, and shooting innocent citizens, at the same time knowing that they will be almost immediately released," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Edward Coristine Resigns From DOGE

Coristine said his grandfather’s sacrifice as a KGB double agent inspired him to serve America. (Screenshot/Fox News Channel)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"They are not afraid of Law Enforcement because they know nothing ever happens to them, but it’s going to happen now!"

Fox News Digital's Peter Pinedo contributed to this report.

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

Close modal

Continue