Former CNN host admits 'huge crush' on Nancy Pelosi, calls her 'sexy personified'

Former CNN+ host Rex Chapman mentioned his longtime romantic desire for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Wednesday.

At the end of a long Twitter thread bashing users who were spreading rumors about Pelosi’s husband and his sexuality, Chapman claimed he has had a "huge crush" on the House Speaker for a long time.

Chapman, who was signed to host his own show on CNN streaming service, CNN+, before it was shut down, tweeted out the details of the attack on Pelosi’s husband to combat misinformation being spread about it online.

PAUL PELOSI SAN FRANCISCO ATTACK: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT VIOLENT HOME INVASION

He tweeted, "An attempt to maim and maybe murder Nancy Pelosi happened a few days ago. Her husband was attacked w a hammer. Skull fracture. ICU."

Chapman called out Elon Musk for promoting rumors about the incident, tweeting, "The new owner of this platform questioned the story. Painted 82-yr old Paul Pelosi as gay. Total bulls---. He deleted. No apology. We may be doomed."

He began his thread, stating, "This is what we’re dealing with when people like Elon Musk promote categorically false things on twitter — fail to apologize and acknowledge it wasn’t true." He corrected himself, writing, "Sorry. Not people like Elon musk. Elon musk."

Chapman continued, tweeting, "Not one person ever in history accused Paul Pelosi of being gay. Ever. In 82-years. Dude married Nancy f------ Pelosi. Kids. Grandkids. Was attacked with a hammer and republicans felt like it was ok to take shots at him. Hilarious, desperate, sad. Pathetic."

CONGRESSIONAL LAWMAKERS AGHAST AFTER PELOSI'S HUSBAND ATTACKED DURING BREAK IN

Chapman added that Republicans "have no shame" and linked them to everything from "taking your social security" to "trying to ruin your reputation when you’re old," as he accused them of doing in the case of Paul Pelosi.

He shared several photos of Pelosi and his wife together and then professed his longtime love for her.

He declared "I love Nancy Pelosi. Full disclosure Like huge crush. Huge. From way back. Beautiful yea."

Though clarifying that it’s not just about her looks, he said, "But big brain. Big big brain. Huge confidence. Sexy personified."

He added, "Intimidating. And I love it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Although Chapman was determined to combat misinformation about the attack, he has been accused over the years of spreading misinformation online himself. In January, Fox News Digital reported that Chapman "has become infamous for sharing liberal tweets that are often out-of-context or regurgitated from users with smaller followings."

And though Chapman has decried the attack on Pelosi, he seemed to justify the attack on Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ken., in 2017. Last week, Chapman tweeted about Paul, writing "Lol. I bet Paul Pelosi doesn’t cry as much as this little bitch. Pelosi’s attack was politically motivated. It happened because people like you won’t disavow Qanon and the Proud Boys and shit. You got your ass whipped by your neighbor because you’re a f---ing jerk."