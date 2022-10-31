Rand Paul's wife scolds CNN reporter over 2017 comment about his assault

Kelley Paul, wife of Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., slammed CNN anchor Kasie Hunt on Sunday for a 2017 incident when she said an attack on the Republican lawmaker "might be one of my favorite stories."

"I was caring for Rand as he struggled to breathe in terrible pain as you called his attack and injuries ‘one of my favorite stories’ on air. Yet you still have a job," Kelley Paul tweeted Sunday.

Hunt, who is now at CNN but was an MSNBC host at the time, was covering the assault on Sen. Paul by his angry, liberal neighbor that left him with broken ribs.

"New details today on the incident that left Senator Rand Paul with six broken ribs – this might be one of my favorite stories," Hunt said on air.

Hunt quickly seemed to realize she was condoning violence and started to downplay her comments, but appeared to lose her train of thought mid-sentence, saying, "Although, of course, we don’t… clearly Senator Paul still struggling."

Hunt took to Twitter shortly after her on-air mishap, saying "there is nothing funny about 6 broken ribs."

"My apologies to @RandPauI for suggesting on air earlier today there was. Hope your recovery is on the right track, senator, looking forward to seeing you in the hallways soon," Hunt added.

Five years later, the moment landed in the zeitgeist again when the clip was resurfaced in the wake of an attack in California on Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

"I remember when @RandPaul was viciously attacked and an MSNBC anchor accidentally let her true feelings come out," a user tweeted to accompany the video. "Lesson: Do not let these people lecture you and gaslight you."

Kelley Paul took notice and quote-tweeted the message, reminding Hunt she also remembered the comment.

Hunt did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sen. Paul's wife has a history of defending her family on Twitter. Last year, Kelley Paul ripped the lack of accountability faced by mobs and extremists who have threatened her family.

In a pair of tweets, Paul recounted the times she and her husband were targeted – yet authorities took no action against the culprits.

She referenced the time a "Republican-hating woman" called Sen. Paul’s D.C. Senate office, threatening to shoot his entire staff. She said she had just learned that that person will not be charged.

She lamented that no one faced charges for the time she and her husband were attacked by a mob as the pair made their way back to a hotel following Donald Trump’s 2020 Republican National Convention acceptance speech at the White House. One man was charged with assaulting a police officer near Paul at the time but it was later dropped.

No one faced charges for fake anthrax and death threats being sent to their home either, she said.

"I’m exhausted and angry," Paul wrote.

