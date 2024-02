Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Former CNN anchor and political analyst John Avlon announced Wednesday he was running for Congress as a Democrat in New York to "defeat Donald Trump" and "his MAGA minions."

In a video posted on X, the former CNN analyst who did "Reality Check" segments for the network said he was running to flip the House from red to blue in New York's 1st congressional district.

"Right now, our democracy is in danger. This election is not a drill," Avlon warned.

"There's just too much at stake for the country and the community that I love. We need to build the broadest possible coalition to defeat Donald Trump, defend our democracy, and win back the house from his MAGA minions, who don't even seem interested in solving problems anymore," he continued.

Avlon pledged to rebuild the middle class, invest in infrastructure, protect abortion rights and fight against climate change if he wins.

He left CNN earlier this month after being a full-time analyst for the network since 2018. Avlon is the former editor-in-chief of The Daily Beast, a left-wing news site, and is married to PBS "Firing Line" host Margaret Hoover.

Avlon, a former speechwriter for Rudy Giuliani, is the latest supposedly nonpartisan media member to make the jump into Democratic politics. Matthew Dowd, who for years was a left-leaning ABC News political analyst, made a run for Texas lieutenant governor in 2021 that lasted only three months.

Avlon is one of a handful of Democrats running to unseat Rep. Nick LaLota (R-N.Y.) in the 1st congressional district, located on Long Island.

Democrat Tom Suozzi flipped a New York congressional seat back to blue last week in a special election. The seat was formerly held by ex-Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., who was expelled from Congress last year after being indicted on federal charges for allegedly defrauding donors.

In the upcoming Democratic primary, Avlon will be running against former state Senator James Gaughran, former administrative law judge and ex-Andrew Cuomo aide Craig Herskowitz, and organic chemist Nancy Goroff, The Hill reported.