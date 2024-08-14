Former Clinton aide Paul Begala defends Harris avoiding the media: 'Who cares?'

Former Bill Clinton strategist Paul Begala defended Vice President Harris for avoiding the press as she faces mounting criticism for not doing media interviews.

During a CNN panel discussion on Wednesday, Republican commentator Lance Trover argued that voters are looking "to get answers" from Harris on where she stands on the issues, as she's been accused of flip-flopping on several of her far-left policy positions. However, liberal CNN commentators Ana Navarrro and Begala defended Harris.

Begala argued that Harris' strategy of avoiding the press may irk the media, but it wouldn't matter to voters.

"Just one question: Who cares?" he retorted.

DEMOCRATIC GOV. MURPHY DEFENDS HARRIS FOR AVOIDING MEDIA INTERVIEWS: ‘PLENTY OF TIME’

As of Wednesday, Harris has gone 24 days without holding a formal press conference or participating in a sit-down interview since becoming the nominee.

Begala said that he personally cares if Harris does interviews but called the concerns "a media issue" instead of a voter issue.

"There‘s nobody at the Tractor Supply shop who say, ‘Gee, I like that Kamala wants to raise the minimum wage. I like that she wants to cut the cost of prescription drugs. I like that she‘s going to protect my sister’s right to choose. But she hasn‘t done enough interviews with [Jim] Acosta.'"

"I think she should. Okay? But let‘s just put this into perspective," he continued.

The flippant remark drew chuckles from anchor Jim Acosta before he pushed back on Begala's argument.

"Thanks for standing up for the free press, Paul, we appreciate that," Acosta joked. "No, but I mean, she should. There's just no question about it."

Earlier in the hour, Acosta pressed a Harris-Walz campaign official on why the vice president was avoiding the media.

SEN. SCHMITT CLASHES WITH CNN HOST OVER HARRIS DODGING PRESS: AT LEAST TRUMP IS ‘WILLING TO ANSWER QUESTIONS’

Navarro also defended Harris in the segment, claiming the VP hasn't had time to talk to the media since she announced her candidacy roughly three weeks ago, but said she was confident Harris would eventually do so.

"Of course she needs to do that," she concluded.

Other Democrats have come out to defend Harris' avoidance of the media this week.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy told CNN on Tuesday that Harris would have "plenty of time" to talk to the media before November.

"She’s on a roll," Murphy said. "She’s brought joy back into the whole arena of politics. There will be plenty of time to do interviews," he told host Kate Bolduan.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Harris campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Fox News' Jeffrey Clark contributed to this report.