2024 strategy: Kamala Harris' low-media approach mirrors Biden's 2020 success

Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for president, has not taken questions from reporters in the nearly three weeks since President Biden suspended his re-election campaign – a move that may work to her advantage like it did for Biden in 2020.

"She is running a similar play to Biden in 2020 where, of course, he used COVID as an excuse to stay in his basement the entire election," Cody Sargent, spokesperson for Heritage Action for America, told Fox News Digital in an interview.

"Harris is running a Trojan horse campaign," Sargent continued. "She's distracting people with Megan Thee Stallion and rolling out a vice president commercials that don't really say anything, distracting them with this big shiny object and Trojan horse. But, then inside that horse is socialism, the most radical candidate to ever appear at the top of her presidential ticket, and she's avoiding doing any media, any real interviews, any sit down."

KAMALA HARRIS FINALLY FIELDS QUESTIONS FROM PRESS AFTER DODGING MEDIA FOR 18 DAYS SINCE BECOMING DEM NOMINEE

In 2020, during his presidential campaign, President Biden held very few press conferences. Throughout the year, he conducted around 12 to 15 press conferences or major media events, instead opting for virtual events.

"So right now it's working for her," Sargent said. "Because we, unfortunately, have a compliant press in this country that's openly pulling for her."

Harris was blasted for spending less than two minutes taking questions from reporters Thursday after being criticized for going 18 days without speaking to the media.

"Kamala refuses to do interviews because her team realizes she is unable to answer questions, much like Biden was not able to answer questions, but for different reasons," former President Trump posted on Truth Social.

The vice president answered a handful of questions on the airport tarmac while campaigning in Michigan on Thursday, after Trump had held a lengthy news conference earlier in the afternoon.

JD VANCE ROASTS HARRIS ON WISCONSIN TARMAC FOR AVOIDING PRESS, CALLS AIR FORCE 2 HIS 'FUTURE PLANE'

One reporter asked Harris to respond to criticism regarding how she has not given an interview or a formal press conference since she became the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

"I've talked to my team. I want us to get an interview scheduled before the end of the month," Harris answered.

WALZ'S HANDLING OF BLM RIOTS, STRICT COVID RULES UNDER MICROSCOPE AFTER HARRIS VP PICK

On Thursday, it was reported that Harris took the edge over Trump for the first time in the betting markets since May 1, when Biden was still in the race. On that day, Biden held a narrow 42.3% to 42.2% advantage in the Real Clear Politics betting average.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Harris has a 50.7% chance to be elected president, while former President Trump sits at a 47.9% chance to win the election, according to the Real Clear Politics betting average on Thursday.

Trump and Harris agreed to a Sept. 10 debate hosted by ABC News.

Fox News Digital's Lindsay Kornick and Michael Lee contributed to this report.