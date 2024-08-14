Democratic Gov. Murphy defends Harris for avoiding media interviews: 'Plenty of time'

New Jersey Gov. Murphy defended Vice President Harris when asked how she can continue to dodge formal interviews with the press since becoming the Democratic Party's nominee.

"She’s on a roll," Murphy said when asked about Harris' lack of media interviews since becoming her party's nominee during a CNN appearance on Tuesday. "She’s brought joy back into the whole arena of politics. There will be plenty of time to do interviews," he told host Kate Bolduan.

Harris has gone 24 days as of Wednesday without holding a formal press conference or sit-down interview since emerging as the Democratic Party's nominee after President Biden announced he was dropping out of the race.

Murphy responded to former President Trump's criticisms of Harris' lack of interviews after billionaire Elon Musk interviewed Trump on Monday.

"And God knows one thing about last night, without having heard it, that was no interview," Murphy said. "So, when she does interviews, she’ll do it with real journalists like yourself," he added, referring to Bolduan.

Murphy said that Harris' choice of running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, was "inspired" and that the campaign has experienced an "extraordinary several weeks."

Walz has faced controversy after being named Harris' running mate for his service in the Army National Guard. There has been a rush of coverage of Walz's 24 years in the National Guard as questions mount surrounding his service record and claims of "stolen valor" gained traction.

Those criticisms, some from veterans who served alongside Walz, center around Walz retiring just months before his battalion deployed to Iraq as war raged in the Middle East following the 9/11 attacks. Walz put in his papers for retirement at least five months before his battalion received deployment orders, according to the Minnesota National Guard.

The Harris campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Fox News' Hanna Panreck and Emma Colton contributed to this report.