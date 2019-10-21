Former Clinton adviser spars with Tucker Carlson over Hillary Clinton's Tulsi Gabbard accusation

Former Hillary Clinton adviser Richard Goodstein defended the former secretary of state Monday and her accusation that Democratic Presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard is being groomed by Russia while appearing on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

"What's inexplicable, though, is she's the only Democrat that interviewed for Donald Trump. With Donald Trump, for a job. She's the only Democrat that met twice with the war criminal Assad," Goldstein said after he described himself as an "early promoter" and "big fan" of Gabbard.

"She's the only Democrat that says that the Democratic Party is the warmongering party, certainly of the people running for president. I mean, you go down the list. She is superfluid and searing and Russian talking points."

Goodstein doubled down on saying that Gabbard sounded like she was using language out of the "Russian playbook."

"What I think troubles Democrats is what they hear, the rhetoric from Tulsi, sounds like straight out of the Russian playbook," Goodstein said.

Carlson pressed him to explain what he meant.

"That's such a serious thing to say," Carlson said. "So give me one example of something that Tulsi has said that is out of the Russian playbook."

"She's the only Democrat who put out a statement saying that Mueller concluded that there was no collusion between Russia and... the Trump campaign," Goodstein responded.

The Democrat also reacted to Carlson's interview with former third party candidate Jill Stein -- who Clinton also accused of being a Russian asset, saying she was responsible for Clinton's presidential loss.

"I think Jill Stein probably takes credit for almost single-handedly tipping the election for Donald Trump," Goodstein said. "And the fact is, in Michigan, in Wisconsin, her votes were the difference."