Tom Del Beccaro on San Francisco's new district attorney: 'The city is going much farther left'

Former California Republican Party chairman Tom Del Beccaro blasted San Francisco’s newly elected district attorney, who has promised not to prosecute public urination and other quality-of-life crimes that have plagued the lucrative Bay Area.

“What you have is a very left city going much farther left and the problem with that is San Francisco is already suffering,” Del Beccaro told, “Fox & Friends First” on Tuesday.

“It’s ticked up to 35% of the people want to move in the near future," he said.

Del Beccaro, who has a weekly TV show based in San Francisco, said that he only goes to the city under “protected parking” to prevent risks of a car break-in.

In response to an American Civil Liberties Union questionnaire reported by The San Francisco Chronicle last month, new district attorney Chesa Boudin said such crimes should not be prosecuted, as the state struggles with a homelessness crisis.

"We will not prosecute cases involving quality-of-life crimes," he said. "Crimes such as public camping, offering or soliciting sex, public urination, blocking a sidewalk, etc., should not and will not be prosecuted. Many of these crimes are still being prosecuted; we have a long way to go to decriminalize poverty and homelessness.”

Beccaro said Boudin's stance is naive.

“[Boudin] has no, no experience as a prosecutor. He was a very liberal public defender,” Beccaro said.

Boudin, a progressive attorney and former public defender, defeated the city's top prosecutor last week after promising sweeping criminal justice reforms. He was one of several progressive candidates elected to district attorney offices across the country in recent years.

Boudin's campaign did not immediately respond to a Fox News request Monday night for confirmation about the quality-of-life pledge.

