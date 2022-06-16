Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Border security
Published

Former Border Patrol supervisor warns morale is low as agents fear 'retribution' from Biden admin

The Department of Homeland Security announced it would take ‘administrative action’ against agents involved in ‘whipping’ incident

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Former Border Patrol agent: ‘This is not the way’ we would’ve handled this Video

Former Border Patrol agent: ‘This is not the way’ we would’ve handled this

Former CBP Horse Patrol agent Kathy Olivares weighs in on ‘whipping’ controversy as the Department of Homeland Security moves to punish CBP agents.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former CBP Horse Patrol agent Kathy Olivares called out the Department of Homeland Security for punishing Border Patrol agents falsely accused in a migrant "whipping" controversy in September. On "America's Newsroom" Thursday, Olivares hoped these agents would be cleared and "able to continue to do their job."

TOM HOMAN: ‘DISGUSTING ON EVERY LEVEL’ TO PUNISH BORDER AGENTS OVER ‘WHIPPING' INCIDENT

KATHY OLIVAREZ: They could not find any criminal charges they could pin on these agents so they're trying to find retribution in a different way.

The morale is low. I mean, it seems like if you go out there and you do your job, bad things can happen to you. These guys did their job in a way that they were trained to do it, and now they're being punished for that. 

I hope it changes. I hope these guys are able to continue to do their job. I hope they're back out there in the field on horseback doing their job now. I don't know if that's the case. I was a supervisor. I know the disciplinary process. I know this is not the way that we would have done it before. 

WATCH MORE ON THIS STORY BELOW:

Biden using ‘executive authority’ to punish Border Patrol agents: Judd Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.