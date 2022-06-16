Former Border Patrol supervisor warns morale is low as agents fear 'retribution' from Biden admin

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former CBP Horse Patrol agent Kathy Olivares called out the Department of Homeland Security for punishing Border Patrol agents falsely accused in a migrant "whipping" controversy in September. On "America's Newsroom" Thursday, Olivares hoped these agents would be cleared and "able to continue to do their job."

TOM HOMAN: ‘DISGUSTING ON EVERY LEVEL’ TO PUNISH BORDER AGENTS OVER ‘WHIPPING' INCIDENT

KATHY OLIVAREZ: They could not find any criminal charges they could pin on these agents so they're trying to find retribution in a different way.

The morale is low. I mean, it seems like if you go out there and you do your job, bad things can happen to you. These guys did their job in a way that they were trained to do it, and now they're being punished for that.

I hope it changes. I hope these guys are able to continue to do their job. I hope they're back out there in the field on horseback doing their job now. I don't know if that's the case. I was a supervisor. I know the disciplinary process. I know this is not the way that we would have done it before.

