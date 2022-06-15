Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Dana Perino on debunked Border Patrol whipping incident: Agents 'don't deserve anything but an apology'

Agents were cleared of wrongdoing in an investigation but placed on desk duty

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Biden administration 'convicted' border patrol agents before an investigation: Perino Video

Biden administration 'convicted' border patrol agents before an investigation: Perino

'The Five' co-host Dana Perino said the Biden administration was quick to place blame on Border Patrol agents who were cleared of allegedly whipping Haitian migrants in Sept. 2021.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News co-host Dana Perino tore into the Biden administration on "The Five" Wednesday for continuing to villainize Border Patrol agents who were cleared of wrongdoing for allegedly whipping Haitian migrants in Sept. 2021. 

DANA PERINO: I find this in the long list of embarrassing things for the administration. This for me goes to the top because it incorporates all of the things that are wrong. They’ve never been outside of the eastern seaboard, so they don’t know what it’s like to actually ride a horse and utilize a horse. They’ve convicted these guys before they had even investigated. Then when they found out — that oh it was horse riding, oh they didn’t do anything wrong? They still didn't pull it back. 

FLASHBACK: NPR, MSNBC, NY TIMES, PARROTED DEBUNKED CLAIM ABOUT BORDER PATROL ‘WHIPPING’ HAITIAN MIGRANTS

They don’t deserve anything but an apology. All of these agents that were on horseback that day, they’ve been on desk duty since last September. We are down 2,000 agents at the border. Do you think that’s a good idea? To tell everybody to cool their heels? Now to add insult to injury, to add administrative violations? What could they possibly be? And the president could use his discretion here. Mr. Empathy. He could call the Department of Homeland Security and say let it go. Let these guys get back to work. But instead, they have to come up with some trumped-up charges like some third world dictator. That makes me furious.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL DISCUSSION HERE: 

Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.