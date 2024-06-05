Former Attorney General Bill Barr predicts Trump’s criminal charges will 'be overturned’

Former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr joined "Fox Across America" on Wednesday to share his reaction to President Trump’s being found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

"When people were talking about it, I said that the case was an abomination, and I didn't think it was going to be brought at the end of the day because it was so vaporous," Barr told Fox News host Jimmy Failla .

"I was surprised they went ahead with it… it was an abomination. And everyone's talked about that. But you think about, how are the American people going to react in a very close election if Trump loses and this case is overturned - which it will be, this case will be overturned," he said.

'THE VIEW' CO-HOST SLAMS MEDIA FOCUS ON HUNTER BIDEN, TRUMP TRIALS: 'CONVOLUTED DISTRACTION'

Barr, who served as the attorney general during the Trump administration, also commented on how Trump’s verdict could impact his 2024 presidential campaign .

"It's unfair to the voter. And, you know, the co-conspirator in all of this is the mainstream media. Yeah. Who will not talk about the issues or give honest reports on anything," he said.

"I think the Justice Department knows that the facts alleged in this case would not have constituted a federal campaign violation," Barr added. "If they keep this gag order on them. Again, it's unprecedented and crazy that you have a major candidate who can't defend himself."

BIDEN SAYS WORLD LEADERS ARE SCARED OF ANOTHER TRUMP PRESIDENCY, TELL HIM 'YOU CAN'T LET' TRUMP WIN

To the shock of some, Trump’s guilty verdict flipped a switch in the minds of voters from every political affiliation.

"We were told that Donald Trump would be the end of democracy, but it turns out that lawfare tactics have been escalated by the Democrats and not by the Republicans. And so it’s from that backdrop that I believe the Republican Party is less of a danger to democracy than the Democratic Party right now," former Hillary Clinton supporter, Shaun McGuire, told " The Free Press."

University of Chicago law school professor Adam Mortara, also told "The Free Press," "What’s gotten me off the sidelines is that if he does not win, and by a rather sizable margin, that will validate this type of weaponization of the judicial system in the future. Before, I would’ve said it’s not a danger to America if Joe Biden wins the election. Now, I kind of think it is."

TRUMP VERDICT FIRES UP THE DONOR CLASS LEADING TO MASSIVE MAY FUNDRAISING HAUL

Barr went on to touch on the difference in the justice system’s approach between the case of Hunter Biden’s laptop and Trump’s criminal charges, calling the discrepancy "absolutely interference", citing the media as "co-conspirators in the whole laptop thing."

Trump is encouraging voters to use "every appropriate tool to beat the Democrats."