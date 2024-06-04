Expand / Collapse search
Biden says world leaders are scared of another Trump presidency, tell him 'you can't let' Trump win

Biden said people 'lost confidence' in America after Jan. 6

Hanna Panreck
Published
Biden on Trump conviction: 'He had every opportunity to defend himself' Video

Biden on Trump conviction: 'He had every opportunity to defend himself'

President Biden said calling the NY v. Trump case ‘rigged’ is ‘irresponsible’ during remarks at the White House.

President Biden said during a new interview that several international leaders have told him he cannot let presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump win in 2024. 

"There's not a major international meeting I attend that, before it’s over, and I've attended many, more than most presidents have in three and a half years, that a world leader doesn’t pull me aside as I’m leaving and say, ‘He can’t win. You can’t let him win,'" Biden said, after telling a story about the first G7 summit he attended as president. 

In an interview with TIME magazine, Biden said that he told a group of seven leaders that America was "back" during the summit in 2021. He said French President Emmanuel Macron responded with the question, "for how long?"

Biden v Trump

President Biden claimed in an interview with TIME magazine that world leaders have repeatedly told him he "can't let" Trump win the 2024 election. ((AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson and Evan Vucci))

The president also said another leader questioned how America would react if something similar to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol happened in London. 

Biden lit into Trump again for what he characterized as a dereliction of duty that day in 2021.

"And it made me realize just how fundamentally what he allowed to happen sitting in this room, looking at that television for three hours and didn't do a damn thing, said about America, and how much confidence people lost in America," Biden said.

He argued that U.S. democracy and democracies around the world were at "stake."

"And so name me a world leader other than [Viktor] Orban and [Vladimir] Putin who think that Trump should be the world leader in the United States of America," he said. 

Biden's answer ended with White House Communications Director Ben LaBolt saying, "we'll have to leave it here," according to the media outlet's transcript of the Biden interview.

G7 leaders at roundtable

President Biden claimed other G7 world leaders have expressed concern about Trump winning in 2024. ((Stefan Rousseau/Pool via AP))

Biden said he plans to finish what he started if he beats Trump in November. 

"We have an opportunity to have the decisions we make in the last couple of years, in the next four years, are going to determine the future of Europe for a long time to come. And so that's why we can not let NATO fail, we have to build that both politically and economically. And militarily, which we're investing significantly," the president told TIME. 

He also lamented those talking about China's strength and power. 

"Name me, would you trade places with Xi Jinping and any other country? Not a joke? I'm being deadly earnest, a rhetorical question. But would you? You’ve got a population that’s considerably older than the vast majority of the youth in Europe, that is too old to work. And they are xenophobic. Where is it coming from? Where is it going to grow? You’ve got an economy that's on the brink there. The idea that their economy is booming? Give me a break," Biden said.

The White House didn't respond to a request for comment.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.