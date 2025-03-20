Former Alabama football player reveals how his second chance after DUI arrest changed his life

The Alabama Crimson Tide develops some of the best NFL prospects physically — but the team can help their players grow in other ways as well.

American football linebacker and former Crimson Tide player Quandarrius "Que" Robinson opened up about his past DUI during a new episode of ‘The Tides That Bind,’ streaming exclusively on Fox Nation. "My freshman year was a bit of a rough one," Robinson said on the show.

Due to the lack of initial playing time and internal challenges he faced, Robinson said he "went down a rabbit hole" where he developed a "drinking habit." During his sophomore year in college, he was charged with driving under the influence in Tuscaloosa.

However, the Birmingham native’s career wasn’t finished; instead, he was given another opportunity by then-head coach Nick Saban.

"Coach Saban was saying, ‘We’re going to get you some help,’" Robinson noted. "Gave me a second chance, and it changed the way I viewed life," he said.

Later in the episode, Robinson reflected on his new outlook towards life before Alabama’s big game in Baton Rouge, La. against the Louisiana State Tigers.

"I always take pride in representing the team, my family and, most importantly, myself," he said.

During his senior year in 2024, Robinson was finally placed in a starting role after three years of being a backup, mostly relegated to special teams. Before he suffered a season-ending forearm injury during the Crimson Tide's 42-13 win at LSU, he led the team in sacks (four).

Currently, Robinson is preparing for the 2025 NFL Draft, which occurs in late April. He and several of his former teammates featured in "The Tides That Bind" are expected to have a shot at playing professionally, including quarterback Jalen Milroe.

