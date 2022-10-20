Focus group rejects Biden running in 2024, stuns MSNBC analyst: 'That was quick, wow'

MSNBC political analyst Elise Jordan was "jarred" Thursday to find a focus group of swing voters don’t think President Biden should seek re-election in 2024.

"They just do not see it as viable for President Biden to run for a second term, they simply think he’s too old, and they’re not sure about is ability to do the job," Jordan said on "Morning Joe."

Jordan held two focus groups, one with female swing voters in Pittsburgh and another with Black Democrats in Philadelphia. She asked the Pittsburgh-based swing voters if Biden should run again and the women quickly answered with a resounding, "No."

BIDEN TELLS REPORTER 'COUNT, KID, COUNT' AFTER SHE QUESTIONS NUMBER OF CANDIDATES CAMPAIGNING WITH HIM

In a clip flagged by Mediaite, Jordan responded, "That was quick, wow. Why shouldn’t Joe Biden run again?"

One of the swing voters answered, "Because too many people will not vote for him," and many of the other members of the focus group agreed.

"I don’t think he should run again, no. I don’t think he could beat anybody," another woman said.

MSNBC then cut to a group of Black Democrats in Philadelphia, who were asked the same question. Two men said they believe Biden is the only Democrat who would beat Donald Trump, but a woman who was part of the focus group disagreed.

BIDEN'S 'REMARKABLY LOW-KEY CAMPAIGN EFFORT' REFLECTS 'LOW APPROVAL RATING': NEW YORK TIMES REPORT

"As much as I would love for Biden to stay into power, I would not advise it. Not just because of his age, I mean, that’s part of it," she said. "I am concerned about his health. I’m concerned about his stamina to be able to go the long haul… I’m concerned, and I see the deterioration from day one up until now."

Jordan asked what specific issues have resulted in a concern for Biden’s "deterioration."

"His mental stability, he’s walking a little bit slower, just a tad. You know, but you can see there are signs there," the woman responded. "I know he does his best to try and hide it."

NEW YORK TIMES ARTICLE WARNS DEMOCRATS' WORST MIDTERM FEARS BEING REALIZED: 'RED OCTOBER HAS ARRIVED'

MSNBC then returned to the "Morning Joe" studio when co-host Willie Geist reminded viewers "those were Democrats" in the second focus group who were being so critical of Biden. Geist then asked about the first focus group when swing voters immediately declared they didn’t want Biden to seek re-election.

"I was jarred by how quick it was," Jordan said.