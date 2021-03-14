Florida's Ron DeSantis slams Biden's 'disastrous' border policy: 'Trump had it right'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis slammed President Biden’s "disastrous" immigration policy on Saturday amid an influx of migrants coming to the border.

"They’ve created this crisis," the governor said on Fox News' "Justice with Judge Jeanine" after maintaining that former President Trump had kept the border under control during his presidency.

"But I think that this is intentional, I think it is ideological," DeSantis continued. "I think they’re getting bit by this politically now," but he said he thinks it’s something the administration anticipated.

"It’s a disastrous way to start an administration," DeSantis said of Biden. "I think most of the American people are going to be strongly opposed to this and hopefully they’ll reverse course."

DeSantis noted that during his time in office Florida has "banned sanctuary cities" and instituted E-Verify, a web-based system that helps employers assure that their employers are legally eligible to work in the U.S.

"Biden is going in the absolute wrong direction," he told Pirro. "Trump had it right at the border, Biden’s got it wrong."

The governor also touted Florida’s handling of the coronavirus, saying his administration wanted to "look out for everybody."

"We viewed it as a virus that was particularly dangerous for elderly people but not as dangerous for younger people so we did the opposite [from New York] on nursing homes," he said.

"We banned hospitals from sending infected patients into nursing homes," he continued, explaining the state prioritized getting seniors vaccinated and reopening schools. "It’s very important they have the opportunity to go to school. We also saved the economy from collapse," he added, noting the unemployment rate is 4.9%.

"We did all those things even with one of the most elderly populations in the country and our per capita COVID mortality is less than the national average and far less than lockdown states like New York, New Jersey and Illinois."

He said Florida is being penalized by around $2 million in the Democrats’ $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus package "because we have low unemployment, because we’ve saved the economy, because we also have lower COVID mortality than a lot of those lockdown states."

"So what this bill does is it says if you locked down, destroyed your state … and you failed to stop COVID as well, you’re gonna get a windfall," he said.

He added there’s an "effective transfer of money" in the bill from states like Florida and Georgia to Democratic states like New York, Illinois and California. "It stinks to high heaven."