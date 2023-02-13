Expand / Collapse search
Media
Published

Florida university has adopted 'radical DEI programming that segregates students by race,' critic claims

Manhattan Institute Senior Fellow Chris Rufo posted on Twitter details of the program that has since been removed

Joshua Q. Nelson
By Joshua Q. Nelson | Fox News
Harvard University professor blasts 'fake journalist' Chris Rufo for objecting to Critical Race Theory Video

Harvard University professor blasts 'fake journalist' Chris Rufo for objecting to Critical Race Theory

Ivy league professors trashed GOP critics of Critical Race Theory and specifically took aim at Christopher Rufo.

Manhattan Institute Senior Fellow Chris Rufo posted on Twitter that the University of Florida adopted a DEI program he says "segregates students by race."

"The University of South Florida has adopted radical DEI programming that segregates students by race and promotes the idea that white students should think ‘I feel bad for being white’ and ‘it's not my fault I’m white’ as part of their ‘racial identity development,’" Rufo tweeted.

He goes on to say in another tweet, "I have obtained a trove of public documents exposing USF's radical DEI programming, much of which, according to the Wayback Machine, the university tried to delete from its website following Florida governor Ron DeSantis's recent request for information about university DEI."

DESANTIS SAYS FLORIDA WILL CUT FUNDING TO ALL CRT, DEI PROGRAMS: ‘WITHER ON THE VINE’

Per a screenshot of the University of South Florida’s webpage, the documents include "Anti-Racist Resources" intended to provide opportunities related to "equity and inclusion for faculty, staff, and students." 

Rufo also posted "the endpoint of USF's DEI programming is left-wing political activism. As part of the university's official ‘anti-racist’ guidebook, diversity officials included materials promoting ‘reparations,’ ‘defund the police,’ ‘prison abolition,’ and rejecting ‘White, capitalist Jesus.’"

FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY HAS BEEN SEIZED BY THE DEI BUREAUCRACY

"The university's DEI administrators offered the solution: racial reeducation. USF offered racially segregated counseling sessions and promoted ‘white identity development’ materials for white students to confront their ‘white privilege,’ ‘white guilt,’ and ‘white fragility,'" Rufo tweeted.

The University of South Florida didn't return a request for comment.

Rufo’s findings come after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R., last month unveiled new legislation taking aim at critical race theory and diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in state colleges. 

THE ENDGAME FOR UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA'S RADICAL RACIAL REEDUCATION PLAN

DeSantis debuted the higher education proposal at a press conference in Bradenton. He said the reforms "must be grounded in actual history, the actual philosophy that has shaped western civilization."

"We are also going to eliminate all DEI and CRT bureaucracies in the state of Florida. No funding. And that will wither on the vine," DeSantis said. 

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks after being sworn in to begin his second term during an inauguration ceremony outside the Old Capitol on Jan. 3, 2023, in Tallahassee, Florida.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks after being sworn in to begin his second term during an inauguration ceremony outside the Old Capitol on Jan. 3, 2023, in Tallahassee, Florida. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

The reforms are expected to be taken up by the state’s Republican-majority legislature when its regular session begins in March. 

A potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate, DeSantis has heavily criticized critical race theory, which examines systemic racism, as well as diversity, equity and inclusion programs, commonly known as DEI.

Critical race theory, or CRT, is a framework for looking at U.S. institutions – particularly in the legal and educational realms – through the lens of racism. Legal scholars developed CRT in the 1970s and 1980s in reaction to what they regarded as the lack of progress following the Civil Rights era.

