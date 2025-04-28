Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Fox News Flash

Florida state senator who quit Democratic Party slams it as 'rudderless' and 'without direction'

Jason Pizzo announced he was changing to no party affiliation

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
Published
close
Florida state senator quits Democratic Party, says it's 'not workable for working Floridians' Video

Florida state senator quits Democratic Party, says it's 'not workable for working Floridians'

Florida state Sen. Jason Pizzo, explains why he is quitting the Democratic Party on 'The Story.'

A Florida state senator who quit the Democratic Party last week said he believes he was pumping money and legitimacy into a party that’s not addressing the needs of working Floridians.

Jason Pizzo announced on the floor of the state Senate in Tallahassee that he was changing his party affiliation to no party affiliation. "Our constituents are craving practical leaders, not political hacks," he said.

Pizzo, a former homicide prosecutor in Miami-Dade County, told Fox News anchor Trace Gallagher Monday on "The Story" that Florida Democrats were bending over backwards to be critical of law enforcement and finding excuses to seek amnesty for people who commit crimes. 

Florida state Sen. Jason Pizzo

Florida State Sen. Jason Pizzo speaks during the Broward Housing Council 2024 Affordable Housing Workshop on Condo Reform at the Anne Kolb Nature Center in Hollywood, Florida, on Oct. 30, 2024 (Jason Pizzo speaks during the Broward Housing Council 2024 Affordable Housing Workshop on Condo Reform at the Anne Kolb Nature Center in Hollywood, Florida, on Oct. 30, 2024)

"We've had bills recently, people squatting in people's homes or hotels, transient occupancy in hotels and the Democrats just, you know, keep showing up saying have mercy, have mercy. But to some extent, enough is enough. And that's where we are," he explained.

Data from the Florida Department of State during presidential election years show Republicans making significant gains among registered voters. 

In 2012, there were roughly 558,000 more registered Democratic voters than registered Republican voters in Florida. In 2024, there were roughly 1.2 million more registered Republican voters than Democrats in Florida.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 02: Voters cast their ballots at a polling station on November 02, 2021 in Miami, Florida. Voters are casting their ballots on Election Day for their candidate of choice. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 02: Voters cast their ballots at a polling station on November 02, 2021 in Miami, Florida. Voters are casting their ballots on Election Day for their candidate of choice. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Pizzo said the shift shows the Republican Party is clearly resonating with voters while Democrats are not. 

"They're not recruiting or retaining anybody," he told Gallagher. "Democrats haven't had the gubernatorial mansion here since 1994, so it's been a little over 30 years. The performance is not there, and they were rudderless and without direction."

State Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried said Pizzo was one of the most "ineffective and unpopular" Democratic leaders in recent memory. 

Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried spoke with Fox News Digital about Florida's statewide town halls as part of a coordinated effort by the Democratic Party to host "People's Town Halls" in all 50 states. (Florida Democratic Party)

Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried spoke with Fox News Digital about Florida's statewide town halls as part of a coordinated effort by the Democratic Party to host "People's Town Halls" in all 50 states. (Florida Democratic Party) (Florida Democratic Party)

"His resignation is one of the best things to happen to the party in years," she said in a statement. "His legacy as a leader includes continually disparaging the party base, starting fights with other members, and chasing his own personal ambitions at the expense of Democratic values."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pizzo declined to respond to Fried’s statement, saying he doesn’t "punch down."

Senate Democrats elected State Sen. Lori Berman to replace Pizzo as the Florida Senate Democratic leader. 

Ashley Carnahan is a writer at Fox News Digital.