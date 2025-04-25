Sunshine State Dem announces switch to no affiliation: 'Democratic Party in Florida is dead'

Florida state Sen. Jason Pizzo — who had been serving as state Senate Democratic Leader — announced that he is switching to no party affiliation.

State Sen. Lori Berman has been tapped to replace Pizzo as Senate Democratic Leader.

During a speech on Thursday, Pizzo declared that "the political party system here in Florida is nearly dead." He asserted that the "Democratic Party in Florida is dead," adding that "there are good people that can resuscitate it. But they don't want it to be me."

He also said the Republican Party has many problems.

Florida Democratic Party chair Nikki Fried lambasted the state lawmaker.

"Jason Pizzo is one of the most ineffective and unpopular Democratic leaders in recent memory, and his resignation is one of the best things to happen to the party in years," Fried asserted. "His legacy as leader includes continually disparaging the party base, starting fights with other members, and chasing his own personal ambitions at the expense of Democratic values.

"Jason’s failure to build support within our party for a gubernatorial run has led to this final embarrassing temper tantrum. I’d be lying if I said I’m sad to see him go, but I wish him the best of luck in the political wilderness he’s created for himself. The Florida Democratic Party is more united without him."

Florida state Reps. Susan Valdés and Hillary Cassel both announced they were switching from Democrat to Republican last year.

Former U.S. Rep. David Jolly, who had served as a Republican, announced a switch to no party affiliation in 2018, though he was no longer in office at that time.

But now Jolly has just changed his registration to Democrat, according to Politico.

Jolly has said he is "very seriously considering a run for governor," according to the outlet.