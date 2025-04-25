Expand / Collapse search
Florida

Sunshine State Dem announces switch to no affiliation: 'Democratic Party in Florida is dead'

Florida Democratic Party chair Nikki Fried lambasted the state lawmaker

Alex Nitzberg
Published
close
Florida state Sen. Jason Pizzo — who had been serving as state Senate Democratic Leader — announced that he is switching to no party affiliation.

State Sen. Lori Berman has been tapped to replace Pizzo as Senate Democratic Leader.

During a speech on Thursday, Pizzo declared that "the political party system here in Florida is nearly dead." He asserted that the "Democratic Party in Florida is dead," adding that "there are good people that can resuscitate it. But they don't want it to be me." 

He also said the Republican Party has many problems. 

DEMOCRAT REP. WILSON URGES PEOPLE TO CALL, THREATEN LAWMAKERS OVER UPTICK IN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION DETENTIONS

Florida state Sen. Jason Pizzo

Florida State Sen. Jason Pizzo speaks during the Broward Housing Council 2024 Affordable Housing Workshop on Condo Reform at the Anne Kolb Nature Center in Hollywood, Fla. on Oct. 30, 2024 (Jason Pizzo speaks during the Broward Housing Council 2024 Affordable Housing Workshop on Condo Reform at the Anne Kolb Nature Center in Hollywood, Florida, on Oct. 30, 2024)

Florida Democratic Party chair Nikki Fried lambasted the state lawmaker.

"Jason Pizzo is one of the most ineffective and unpopular Democratic leaders in recent memory, and his resignation is one of the best things to happen to the party in years," Fried asserted. "His legacy as leader includes continually disparaging the party base, starting fights with other members, and chasing his own personal ambitions at the expense of Democratic values.

"Jason’s failure to build support within our party for a gubernatorial run has led to this final embarrassing temper tantrum. I’d be lying if I said I’m sad to see him go, but I wish him the best of luck in the political wilderness he’s created for himself. The Florida Democratic Party is more united without him."

TRUMP HAILS FLORIDA DEM'S DECISION TO DITCH PARTY, JOIN GOP: ‘THANK YOU HILLARY!’

Florida state Reps. Susan Valdés and Hillary Cassel both announced they were switching from Democrat to Republican last year.

Former U.S. Rep. David Jolly, who had served as a Republican, announced a switch to no party affiliation in 2018, though he was no longer in office at that time. 

But now Jolly has just changed his registration to Democrat, according to Politico.

DESANTIS WELCOMES FLORIDA STATE LAWMAKER TO REPUBLICAN PARTY AS SHE DITCHES DEMOCRATS

Jolly has said he is "very seriously considering a run for governor," according to the outlet.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

