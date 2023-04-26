Florida Republican sides with DeSantis as Trump racks up 2024 endorsements: 'Right person to beat Biden'

A Florida Republican is endorsing Gov. Ron DeSantis for a 2024 presidential run as several other House lawmakers from the state express their support for former President Trump instead.

Rep. Laurel Lee, R-Fla., who previously served in the DeSantis administration, joined "America's Newsroom" Wednesday to discuss why she is backing the governor, who she believes he will inevitably announce his White House candidacy.

"We've seen record growth in Florida, new businesses, new residents. Our state has remained open. It has remained free. His record of success really speaks for itself. So I have every confidence that Ron DeSantis is the conservative leader who can be successful in leading our country and really being the next generation of conservative leaders," Lee said.

The former Florida secretary of state added DeSantis "fights back against corporate interests and special interests to ensure that we're keeping our economy strong, really supporting law enforcement in our military… these are the issues that I believe resonate not just with Floridians, but with the American people."

Lee is the third House Republican to back DeSantis after announcing her endorsement last week. Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Chip Roy of Texas have also backed the Florida governor for the 2024 contest.

Over 50 lawmakers have expressed their support for Trump, including seven Florida Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives.

"There is no other candidate for the Republican nominee that can go in day one and do what we need to have done in our country and reverse all the disastrous policies of this Biden administration. And that is President Trump," Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., told "America's Newsroom" last week.

DeSantis has not yet announced his candidacy, although he is expected to launch a presidential campaign when the Florida legislative session ends next month.

"We're still in the midst of our legislative session, so my anticipation would be that there won't be any changes there until after that process is concluded," Lee said. "But I wanted to add my voice to those who make clear that I stand with them, and I certainly hope that he will become a candidate here soon."

A pro-DeSantis political action committee has remained dedicated to ramping up the governor’s chances in a potential bout with Trump, slowly building up his political operation and war chest. A super PAC named Never Back Down, staffed with top Republican operatives and communications, was formed in March to help DeSantis get elected.

"I do believe that he is the right person to take our country forward and that he's the right person to beat Joe Biden," Lee concluded.

Fox News' Lawrence Richard contributed to this report