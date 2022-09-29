Florida Power and Light CEO says power restored to 500,000 residents after Hurricane Ian slammed state

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida Power and Light CEO Dave Reuter said early Thursday that power had been restored to 500,000 Floridians after Hurricane Ian swept through the state.

"We have just 1.1 million customers out at the moment, but we've also been out and about throughout the storm where it's been safe to do so, restoring power to our customers

"We've actually already restored power to more than 500,000 of our customers," he told Brian Kilmeade during "Fox & Friends" Thursday.

Reuter said his company's goal is to restore full power for all Florida Power and Light customers as soon as possible while still keeping the safety of workers and crew in mind.

"We understand that our customers require power, and it's really important to get back to normal for them, and so we work really hard to make sure that we can do that safely but, obviously, as quickly as possible," he added.

Reuter told Kilmeade his company has more than 20,000 restoration workforces staged across Florida with additional support from crews from over 30 states.

He added that efforts to install power lines underground to prevent future outages have been underway for more than a decade.

A total of more than 2 million are estimated to be without power across the state.