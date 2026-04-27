Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Culture Trends

Florida law school reverses course, recognizes TPUSA chapter after state pressure

Uthmeier noted the school recognizes an LGBTQ+ chapter and an ACLU chapter but initially denied the conservative group

By Rachel del Guidice Fox News
close
Turning Point USA student leaders vow campus pushback won’t stop chapter growth Video

Turning Point USA student leaders vow campus pushback won’t stop chapter growth

Millersville University and Montclair State University Turning Point chapter presidents Emma Martin and Sofia Gatti join 'Saturday in America' to discuss launching their campus chapters and the surge in interest after Charlie Kirk’s death.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida law school has reversed course and will allow a Turning Point USA chapter following intervention from Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier after the school initially denied the chapter. 

"We are glad Barry Law reversed course and is allowing its students an opportunity to hear ideas that are outside of the left-wing echo chamber," Uthmeier told Fox News Digital Monday in a statement. 

Florida’s Voice reported April 22 that "Barry University School of Law has reversed its earlier denial and will allow students to form a chapter of Turning Point USA, complying with demands from Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier that the private Catholic institution had engaged in viewpoint discrimination."

STUDENT SENATE REJECTS TURNING POINT USA CHAPTER RE-ESTABLISHMENT AT CALIFORNIA LUTHERAN UNIVERSITY

Charlie Kirk speaking at Utah Valley University podium

Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, speaks at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on Sept. 10, 2025, during his "American Comeback Tour." (Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images)

In an April 9 letter, Uthmeier wrote, "Denying students the ability to form a TPUSA chapter at Barry Law likely violates students’ contractually ‘guaranteed’ freedom of expression and association. It discourages free discussion, inquiry, and expression, and disables students from organizing and joining an association to promote their common interests."

Uthmeier, who had asked the law school to respond by May 15, continued, "Barry Law’s decision also violates the specific promise that disqualification will not be based solely on affiliation with an extramural organization. The denial was specifically premised on the student organization’s affiliation with TPUSA, which the law school disingenuously determined was in conflict with the University’s purpose." 

He also pointed out that the law school, located in Miami Shores, has an OUTLaw chapter, an LGBTQ+ student organization found at many U.S. law schools. 

"Barry University is ‘a Catholic institution,’ grounded in ‘the liberal arts tradition,’ that ‘nurtures and values cultural, social and intellectual diversity’ — apparently unless a student is a religious conservative," he wrote. 

ELON MUSK, CHARLIE KIRK WARNINGS RESURFACE AFTER SPLC FEDERAL INDICTMENT

Alex Wroblewski speaking at a Turning Point USA event on a college campus

Students at a Turning Point USA event. (Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images)

Uthmeier added, "Barry Law’s recognition of the LGBTQ organization OUTLaw undermines the Catholic Church’s clear position against transgenderism. Barry Law recognizes its own chapter of the ACLU, which advocates for abortion access — also in conflict with Catholic teaching."

"If these student organizations are somehow not in conflict with a Catholic university’s purpose, then TPUSA certainly isn’t," he continued. "The obvious disparate treatment confirms that Barry Law’s stated reason for prohibiting the TPUSA chapter was simply a pretext for censoring religiously conservative students."

 Charlie Kirk, the 31-year-old co-founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed Sept. 10 while he was speaking at an event at Utah Valley University.

LOYOLA NEW ORLEANS LAW STUDENTS TEAM UP WITH TURNING POINT MEMBERS TO APPEAL 'SUBJECTIVE' CHAPTER DENIAL

Attendees picking up posters of Charlie Kirk at a vigil at Arizona State University

Attendees pick up posters of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk during a vigil at Desert Financial Arena on the Arizona State University campus in Tempe, Ariz., on Sept. 15, 2025. Kirk, 31, the executive director of Turning Point USA and ally of President Donald Trump, was shot in the neck on Sept. 10 while speaking at an outdoor student event in Utah. (Rebecca Noble/Bloomberg)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Barry University for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Rachel del Guidice is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to rachel.delguidice@fox.com.

Close modal

Continue